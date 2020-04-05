“Better days will return”: Queen Elizabeth assures Commonwealth – world news

On a rare show Sunday night, Queen Elizabeth assured the Commonwealth people that she would “succeed” in the fight against coronaviruses, and gathered the British, citing pride in the country’s past to remain resolute in the present.

The Queen, 93, assured that the death toll in the United Kingdom had risen to 4,934 and the number to 47,806. She and Prince Philip moved to Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace as they found themselves in homes in the UK during a three-day closure.

Click here for full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

She said: “Throughout the Community and around the world, we have seen warming stories of people coming together to help others, whether by delivering packages of food and medicine, checking on neighbors or turning businesses into help with relief efforts.”

“We will succeed – and that success will fall on each of us. We should be comforted that although we may endure more, the better days will return: we will be with friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again, ”the monarch added.

Noting the crisis that has prevailed in the past, she said the challenge for the coronavirus was different: “This time we are joining all countries around the world in a joint venture, using the great advancement of science and our instinctive compassion to heal.”

In addition to its annual Christmas Day broadcast, a special message, recorded in close collaboration with Downing Street and crew in protective gear, was the fourth such special message during her 68-year reign. She recalled making her first address in 1940 as a teenager during World War II.

“I hope that in the years to come they can be proud of how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as any. “

“That the attributes of self-discipline, quiet benevolent determination and the feelings of colleagues still characterize this country. Pride of who we are is not part of our past, but defines our present and our future, “she said.

. [ToTranslate tags] Queen Elizabeth [t] Queen Elizabeth address [t] Coronavirus [t] Coronavirus COVID 19 [t] Coronavirus symptoms [t] Coronavirus India [t] Coronavirus Italy [t] Coronavirus in India [t] Coronavirus News [t] ] Coronavirus news today [t] Coronavirus vaccine [t] Coronavirus death toll [t] Coronavirus map [t] Coronavirus disease [t] Covid 19 [t] Coronavirus update [t] Coronavirus cases in India [t] Coronavirus mortality in India [t] Coronavirus in Maharashtra [t] Coronavirus in Delhi [t] Coronavirus in Pune [t] Coronavirus in Karnataka [t] COVID 19 Tracker [t] Coronavirus Tracker Coronavirus [t] Narendra Modi [t] PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak [ t]] COVID19 [t] Coronavirus pandemic [t] Coronavirus outbreak [t] PM Modi coronavirus address [t] COVID19 latest news [t] Coronavirus outbreak in India [t] Coronavirus in India [t] Coronavirus in lethal spread [t ] COVID19 cases in India [t] Prime Minister Naren dra Modi [t] Harsh Vardhan [t] ICMR [t] updates Ministry of Health [t] coronavirus test kits [t] MohFW [t] coronavirus latest news [t] COVID19 updates [t] England [t] Coro navirus Spain