Better than Conor McGregor, Khabib and GSP

The debate about who is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time usually includes four prominent names. Anderson Silva, Georges Saint-Pierre, Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Silva and St-Pierre may have been the pioneers of modern MMA, as their dominance in the middleweight and welterweight classes led them firmly on the way to greatness.

But Jones’ record climb to the top of a legendary light heavy division led him to dominate and destroy Jackson, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort on the way to the Quintons “Rampage” championship.

Jones’ ability was never in doubt, but his temperament and indiscretions deserve careful examination

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as perhaps the most dominant grappler in the history of sport, the undefeated lightweight is still looking for big names to complement his impressive 28-0 resume.

But for Jones, the names are visible to everyone and that’s why, according to the 32-year-old, he deserves to go down in history as the greatest.

Jones said on ESPN First Take: “If you asked some MMA experts about me and Khabib, most people could say that our resumes are completely different.

“I fought so many world champions that I defeated. Khabib, many of his victories are against many people who are relatively unknown.

“I’ve fought legends since I was a kid.”

Khabib defeated McGregor by submission in October 2018

However, Jones is an admirer of Khabib and adds: “I think Khabib is a great opponent.

“He did a great job representing UFC. He is a great ambassador for our sport.”

“Bones” has been raising fans for years about a possible switch to the heavyweight division, with the opportunity to win a second world title in the land of the giants.

Of course, none of the first men to hold two belts at the same time is different from the irresistible and irresistible Conor McGregor.

While the Irishman is certainly the most lucrative draw in the game’s history, there are doubts about his inability to defend a belt.

And while recognizing McGregor’s undeniable star quality, Jones wants to be remembered not only for fame and happiness, but also for fame.

He continued: “At the end of the day – no disrespect for Conor because I love what he does for our sport – I don’t think he will get involved in the conversation when people are sitting around in the hair salon talking about the best martial artists in of the world.

“So I’m very aware of that. The box office results can come sometime.

“I’m only 32 years old. But for the most part, these records are very difficult to get and that’s what really gets me going in the morning.”