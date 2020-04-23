Bettman: Play can continue in two to four NHL cities

When the NHL resumes play after the coronavirus pandemic, non-NHL arenas will not be used, according to commissioner Gary Bettman.

Wednesday’s interview by Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean on Facebook, Bettman said the league’s options include restarting two to four of its regularly used venues.

Bettman acknowledged that all contingencies are iffy at this point, with many ideas under consideration.

“We are modeling,” he said. “We’re trying to see what the options will be under any circumstances. …

“The decision will ultimately be made by medical people and people who run governments at various levels, so we will not try to do anything that flies in the face as we are told is appropriate.”

In terms of when the action could be resumed, Bettman said, “It’s not a race. The stakes are very important.

“While some of the (players) have been able to work out in terms of physical strength over the last few weeks, in fact, none of our men have actually been on skates. We need to make sure they are in good condition. in the game, because we don’t want to put them on the ice and risk injury and their careers.

“So we need time to get it right, and when we come back, it will do the right thing.”

Bettman ruled out the possibility of going to a secluded site to play games behind closed doors with only players and key personnel.

“We can’t play in a small college rink in the middle of a smaller community, because if we’re going to be the center, we need the backyard provided by the NHL arenas, if there are multiple locker rooms, if it is technology, techniques, boards and glasses, video replay, broadcasting facilities, ”he said.

Responding to a Sportsnet report on Tuesday stating that the NHL could return with teams from each division playing on a single site, Bettman said, “This is probably going to be two cities. This is not something we can predict. right at the moment, but it is part of the contingencies.This does not have to be by division, though centralization can be by division.

“But this particular location can be anywhere that is not a hot spot and has what we need both in terms of arena and availability of practice facilities because if you bring seven or eight clubs to a particular facilities and you play a lot of games on a regular basis without traveling, it has to be ice for training. ”

Games without fans are a possibility.

“I think there’s going to be some social travel,” Bettman said. “I think there will be masks. There will be Purell. There are many things, but that is something that ultimately medical people and government leaders can tell us best.”

The NHL season was suspended on March 12, with all teams playing between 68 and 71 in their scheduled 82 regular season games. The regular season is due to end on April 4th.

-Remove Level Media