Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank star in new trailer for ‘The Hunt’

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Blumhouse’s controversial film ‘The Hunt’ with Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

Twelve aliens wake up in a release. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They do not know that they were chosen … for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.

In the shadow of a dark conspiracy theory on the Internet, a group of globalist elites gather for the first time at a remote Manor House to hunt down man for sport. But the master plan of the elites has to break because one of the hunters, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows the Hunters game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them up, one by one, as she heads toward the mysterious woman (twice-Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) in the center of it all.

From Jason Blum, the producer of “Get Out” and The Purge, and Damon Lindelof, co-creator of the TV series “The Leftovers” and “Lost,” comes a mysterious new social thriller. The Hunt is written by Lindelof and his partner “The Leftovers” Nick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, Leftovers). Blum produces for his Blumhouse Production alongside Lindelof. The film is executive produced by Zobel, Cuse and Steven R. Molen.

The films feature Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Macon Blair and Steve Coulter.

The movie hits theaters March 11

