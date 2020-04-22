Photo: Sabrina Lantos (FX) TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Betty Friedan and Phyllis Schlafly are mirror images of each other as much as they hate to admit it. Betty’s book, “Mystique of Femininity,” appealed to housewives represented by Phyllis. Women are from the same social class, education, and race, given the original readership of Women Mystique. There is a similarity to the extraordinary people – Betty is the creator of the word “lavender danger” and is interested in supporting marital equality. The main difference is that Betty’s audience hates the norms they fall into, and Phyllis ’appreciates them.

Although Phyllis tries to argue with her husband that they are right, they are really the norm. Fred emphasizes that there is a strong counterpoint to all of his points, and when he tries to use politics and the political structure as a point, he tells him firmly: “It’s not the right crowd.”

This is a crowd accustomed to Betty’s credit. While preparing for a date, she chooses the dress she is wearing on TV, where she replaces it with the constant use of the word “orgasm”, which she jokes with the host. Of course, now that she has been divorced for several years, her husband remarried and her daughter borrowed her stepmother’s clothes. He is accompanied by a blind date, and ends up in a column, even though he claims he didn’t call. History talks a lot about itself – I once read that good history (anyway for heterosexuals) is where a man asks more questions. They discuss Gloria Steinem with the women’s march and Blet’s ugliness. Betty quickly opens her date (and ours) to find out she’s from Illinois, but finds that she’s ready to leave her friends when she can’t join in the grief because she’s Jewish.

When talking about Betty Gloria, it is clear that a woman misses the show. As one character points out, Betty is a “force of nature” for celebrities to go with. Women recognize her on the streets, meet her in the hope of getting her autograph from Women Mystique, and thank her for her work and words. In previous episodes, he talks about staying in better hotels and getting great speaking concerts. Gloria sees Betty playing into the hands of the male press with a desire to argue with Phyllis, but to Betty (and us), her inattention to her relationship with Phyllis seems naive. Although Betty is clearly angry with Gloria’s celebrities, Gloria’s appearance makes her more political, slow-moving, and more frustrated by (Betty’s) politics. Gloria knows that Betty is not the same. She said with naked jealousy, “What would I give to write a book where women talk like they talk about Mystique?” “I retired to the Hamptons and heard the waves.”

G / O Media may receive a commission

Photo: Sabrina Lantos (FX)

While Gloria presents Betty as an extreme radical, Betty presents Gloria as almost forgetful when talking about Phyllis Schlafly’s impact on a particular audience.

I have the same problem with this episode as with Gloria – the problem with my focus on Phyllis is that we don’t get enough information about other more interesting legends of this show. This episode between Phyllis and Betty involves Gloria and Flo Kennedy, despite the spells – but not less than Betty herself. In addition, Flo had to have his own episode, considering how much he really showed and how much character he had.

Flo fights with her peers in a meeting with a coalition of black women. Defending Margaret Sloan’s (Bria Samoné Henderson) bias against a member, she demonstrates that she is disappointed that Margaret’s coalition is more than ‘Sunday at Flo’s’.

You may remember Margaret as a new writer in the lady magazine that brought her to her first date. At a meeting in the square, he offers a story about tokenism in the workplace so that a certain group of people can act as a representative of that group. Both her husbands – all white women – hope that it is not worth doing with her! Margaret doesn’t know how to respond to this pearl closure, but I wish the writers had responded by expanding her portion a bit. Similarly, I hope Phyllis’ servant Willie B. Reed (Novie Edwards) will get more out of the harmful side view that Phyllis did, as they say.

Photo: Sabrina Lantos (FX)

Phyllis argued that the John Birch Society was definitely not part of a racist right-wing group, and among the many conspiracies he proposed was a certain drug treatment for cancer in the 1970s. Gee, familiar familiar sounds.

It is true that Betty claims that Phyllis has more disagreements than that she is followed by a housewife and causes more controversy with Phyllis.

The episode shines through an argument between Phyllis and Betty, full of the adrenaline that every good debate scene needs. Betty heard Phyllis repeat the same conversation points to cut them off at the crossing, and Phyllis did a very good job before launching her individual attacks. He saw clearly that Betty was checking on Freddy. He claims that Betty is the most unhappy woman in America and appeals to the audience. “The fact is that the ERA will not solve your personal problems,” he says, referring to Betty’s critiques as a whimsical complaint. It’s enough that Betty gets angry and calls Phyllis a witch who wants to burn the pole. Of course, part of the Phyllis brand is that she is already happy, comfortable, and allows her husband to do what he wants.

Photo: Sabrina Lantos (FX)

A personal attack gives her what she wants – at Alice’s son’s wedding, the famous Betty behaves as she did at the beginning of the episode. “We have our own champion,” says one woman. Of course, things are not as they seem at the wedding. First, in the first episode, we see a young mother we met being abused and raped by her husband. While watching the eldest John (Ben Rosenfiel), Phyllis realizes that her son is coming out, but she doesn’t go to see the girls, she plays the organ at the end of the scene.

Betty, overly embarrassed by the debate, was shocked at how Phyllis got her best. Although a silver lining: Gloria calls him and orders how much Phyllis sucks. She also swallows some of her pride (and is jealous) and thanks Betty for writing The Feminine Mystique and how much it means.

Acute observations

I would only recommend reading Feminine Charm.

The episode begins with the 1973 Roe V. Wade verdict, so I looked at several articles written by my friend Caitlin Cruz, who wrote a book on the history of the procedure. Roy is disappointed to see Phyllis act so sad when he learns that he does not guarantee the safety of those who receive or provide these abortions, and at that time most Americans, even Republican voters, agreed that abortion was legal.

At a previous meeting, a commentator noted that Phyllis’ sons took parts of the speech, but the girls stayed quiet and used it in speech points against the ERA. The opposite is true for Betty’s children – her sons are nowhere to be seen, but her daughter is worried about how she is dressed and how close she can be to her stepmother. Even in this episode, Phlislis’ daughter is one who struggles with her mother’s frustrations as she prepares for an argument. Phyllis manages her daughter’s fear of swimming by forcing her to jump into the pool.

I didn’t write much about Gloria’s delicious cartoon in Al Goldstein’s Vida magazine, but to be honest, it irritated me. Like the creepy dudes calling the waiter – I wish we could have imagined more about this attack and more about how the lady magazine would behave. I liked Bella when she said she shouldn’t be, Gloria said, “These are my aviators.” Bella replied, “And the labia.”

She looks so sensitive in this episode without the glazed glasses. I wish we could stay a little longer in his story line!

I cried when I saw Betty breathing and looking in the mirror. I recognize an asthma attack when I see one.

Betty’s neighbor, who watches Mary Tyler Moore’s show together, is Harper’s writer Natalie Gittelson (played by Miriam Shor). He authored a book, The Erotic Life of an American Wife. Oh my.

. (take tags) Recap