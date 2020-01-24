Betty Pat Gatliff Death: John Wayne Gacy victims identified by her facial reconstructions

Betty Pat Gatliff resuscitated the dead for a living.

With the help of clay and sculpting, she rebuilt facial features on human skulls.

Her artistry helped identify crime victims and lost and forgotten people.

Mrs. Gatliff, who called her company SKULLpture Lab, discussed the murders and murders on the Green River in connection with serial killer Aileen Wuornos. She reconstructed images of King Tut, the Spanish conqueror Francisco Pizarro, the Romanovs of Russia, troops from the Battle of Little Big Horn and a settler in Williamsburg, Virginia, according to friends and relatives.

Of about 300 cases she worked on, she cited a pass rate of about 70 percent, according to one of her many proteges, artist Karen T. Taylor, author of the book “Forensic Art.”

In 1978 she made a 3D model of the head of President John F. Kennedy for ballistic studies by the House Select Committee on Assassinations.

Mrs. Gatliff died on January 5 at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was 89.

Betty Pat Gatliff with a bust of King Tut she made. Florida Gulf Coast University Wilson G. Bradshaw Library archives, special collections and digital initiatives

“This was a huge loss for the forensic community,” said Emily Craig, the critical incident program coordinator for the archive database known as NamUs – the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. “She was not only a pioneer who was ahead of her time in her field. She preceded her time as a woman. “

She often collaborated with the legendary forensic anthropologist Clyde Snow, who, just like bones, focuses more on bones than on soft tissue.

Mrs. Gatliff, from Norman, Oklahoma, came to Chicago in 1980 to rebuild the similarities of nine of the unknown victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy. It was called the most extensive facial reconstruction project of its time.

“She considered that one of her biggest challenges,” Taylor said.

Betty Pat Gatliff (left, with one of her many bolo ties) and author and protector Karen T. Taylor, a sculptor and portrait artist who consults with law enforcement authorities on age-progressive photographs and forensic facial reconstruction.

Working from a gray metal desk at the office of the Cook County medical researcher, she worked on a physical version of connect-the-dots. She glued small plastic cylinders at various bony landmarks on the skull to estimate tissue depth and then applied the correct amount of clay – usually about five pounds of it.

The process became known as the Gatliff / Snow method. It combined science, intuition and art. Mrs. Gatliff said she always continued “based on what the skull tells me to do.”

During the facial reconstructions of the Gacy victims, Mrs. Gatliff used a small rolling pin and ruler to shape clay into a pair of lips.

“I think I have my mouth shut here,” she said while a Chicago reporter watched Sun Times. “He has nice front teeth. Someone may recognize him by them. “

She completed the similarities she made with prosthetic eyes and hairpieces.

When she and Dr. Robert Stein, the then medical investigator from Cook County, unveiling the skulls, was terrifying. The reconstructions were frozen, silent, but they conveyed the illusion of life for these nine young men who would never grow old.

The images and hotline numbers were widely distributed, but there were no direct breakthroughs.

“She felt that some families did not want to come forward,” her cousin James Gatliff said.

Researchers speculated that some family members did not want to be associated with runaways or homeless children. And others might have believed that their sons and brothers were still alive, somewhere out there, and not among those buried in Gacy’s crawl space.

Mrs. Gatliff reported that two young sisters believed they recognized their brother, but they said their mother would not even consider or discuss such a possibility, according to a book about forensic science, “Bodies of Evidence.”

Yet the housing remained in the spotlight because of its sculpting. And many parents of missing children came forward, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Moran.

Thanks to subsequent developments, including DNA identification and ongoing research efforts, only six of the 33 Gacy victims remain unknown, Moran said.

Despite the solemn nature of Mrs. Gatliff’s work, “she was probably the most satisfied, happiest, positive person,” her nephew said. “I’ve never seen her depressed for a day.”

And he said, “She always had a flashy side.”

She found her lipstick red and her Corvettes redder. In her younger years she rode in Corvettes and convertibles. Later in life, “Betty Pat” had a large blue Lincoln Town Car in which she sent a group of older friends to Norman’s Bethel Baptist Church on Sunday.

She preferred cowboy boots and hats. Her collection of Indian turquoise was beautiful, especially her concho belts and bolo belts. After just a quick study, she could often identify the indigenous artists who made the pieces.

With her timeless sense of Western fashion and her outgoing character, “it seemed she never got older,” her nephew said.

Taylor said she called her “the big doyenne.”

Mrs. Gatliff was precise. She would write her name as “Betty Pat.” – with a point – because she said that was the correct abbreviation for Patricia.

She has never been married. “Her exact words – which I heard her say more than once – they had never met a man she would tolerate,” her nephew said.

She went to Oklahoma College for Women, where a chauvinist instructor encouraged her to change her studies from math to art, according to her cousin, who said, “He didn’t have many nice things to say about women.”

For a while she did work for Phillips Petroleum. She then went on to work as a medical and technical illustrator at the naval base in Norman.

She spent most of her career with the Federal Aviation Administration, where she did illustrations and reconstructions of accidents and worked on experiments with crash test dummies, according to her cousin.

After retiring from the FAA at the age of 49, “she went freelance (in forensic art) for the next 40 years,” he said.

In 1967 she worked on her first skull reconstruction with Snow. It helped identify the remains of a soldier.

When “Quincy, ME” – a precursor to the wave of “CSI” and “NCIS” TV series – from 1976 to 1983 – showed forensic reconstruction, the NBC TV show used photos of her hands at work, according to her friends .

Betty Pat Gatliff (second from the right) with (from the left) Karen T. Taylor, Jorge Molina and LaVonne Stickrod. Kathryn Gatliff

A gifted instructor, Ms. Gatliff taught at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, Case Western Reserve University, the Cleveland Institute of Art, Northwestern University, the Scottsdale Artists’ School, the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma.

Taylor said Mrs. Gatliff’s students ranged from law enforcement officers to doll makers to anaplastologists – specialists who make facial prostheses, such as artificial noses and ears.

If anyone in her class ever wasted her time or clowned around, “She would probably give them the Oklahoma stinkeye,” Taylor said.

She gladly reminded her students that faces are asymmetrical.

“The human face cannot be reduced to a mathematical formula,” said Craig, so absorbed in Mrs. Gatliff’s lessons that she left a career in sculpture and medical illustration, went back to school and became a forensic anthropologist.

Mrs. Gatliff, an experienced bowler, had shelves full of bowling trophies.

She is also survived by two other cousins ​​and many second cousins, second cousins ​​and cousins. Services were held January 10 at Bethel Baptist Church in Norman.

Mrs. Gatliff never lost her sense of respect, even respect for the remains she treated.

“She felt so sorry for the victims,” ​​said her cousin James. “She had empathy for them.”

In an interview with People magazine in 1980, she said, “I am more surprised by the human skull every time I work with it. What the Creator has given us simply cannot be improved.”