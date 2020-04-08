Betty Trailer Previews HBO’s New Coming-of-Age Series

Betty trailer previews HBO’s new coming-of-age sequence

HBO has released the formal trailer for Crystal Moselle and Lesley Arfin’s impending coming-of-series Betty, which is a spinoff series of Moselle and Arfin’s critically-acclaimed 2018 film Skate Kitchen area about a group of female skate boarders in New York. The series is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, Might 1 at 11PM on HBO. Look at out the online video in the player below!

Connected: Bad Education and learning Poster & Pictures: Some Individuals Study the Tricky Way

Betty will be set against the backdrop of New York City. It will follow a diverse group of youthful girls navigating their lives as a result of the predominantly male-oriented earth of skateboarding. Opinionated and loyal, Janay is robust willed and stubborn in ways that both assistance and hurt her. Honeybear is a peaceful storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse an armor she wears to cover her psychological struggles. Kirt is a lover (to the ladies), a fighter (to the rest of the world), and a very little kid in the system of a lady. She’s the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care.

In the meantime, Indigo (Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the system of a perfectly-to-do art faculty drop-out. On the edge of the group is Camille (Vinberg), guarded, perceptive, clever and uncomfortable. She wishes to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the compact house she’s carved out with them, but she requirements to recognize that cool points really do not basically incorporate up to the sum of nearly anything, in particular in the eyes of the other ladies.

The primary film’s five leads Dede Lovelace, Ajani Russell, Moonbear, Rachel Vinberg, and Nina Moran will also be starring in the sequence as they reprise their roles as Janay, Indigo, Honeybear, Camille and Kirt, respectively.

Associated: Euphoria Renewed for Year Two at HBO

Betty will be published and govt produced by Moselle and Arfin with Moselle also serving as the director. The primary and series adaptation is primarily based on the guide stars’ real-life all-female skate crew named Skate Kitchen.

It will be executive produced by Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg, Michael Sherman and Matthew Perniciaro of Bow & Arrow Entertainment together with RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira. Lizzie Nastro is also set as a producer along with Kotva Films’ Izabella Tzenkova. Arfin Product in partnership with Untitled Leisure will be co-generating for HBO.