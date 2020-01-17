Betty White turns 98 and she’s still “Off the Rockers”

Happy birthday, Betty White!

The favorite actress turns 98 today. We can’t help but admire all the incredible things she has done and her unsteady empowering views on life.

“It’s your perspective on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don’t take yourself too seriously, you’ll soon find the humor in our daily lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver.”

Betty White

The folks on Twitter not only send their wishes to the actor who is just 2 years shy of 100, but also point out some eye-opening facts!

For example: He. White is actually older than sliced ​​bread.

Also, the fact that White was alive for almost an entire century. Back in 2012, Betty White’s revolution continued when NBC aired a “Jackass” or “Weak Joker” such as the American comedy series called “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers,” structured as a stage “and the fearless old man of its citizens, who hit the streets to simply pull the pranks on the younger generation.

Betty White turns 98 today – she’s been on this Earth for almost a century.

I hope we keep it for a little longer 🥳🥳

The Silver Screen Fiends Podcast tweeted a happy message about her birthday at White, illuminating the record of a lifetime of amazing fun.

“We want to wish you a very enjoyable 98th birthday at the legendary Betty White! It has the longest career of any entertainer, spanning 80 years. From The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Golden Girls and Beyond, it brought endless joy to all who watch it.” .

White, who is amazingly the oldest of all the “Golden Girls” gangs, was not surprised by a multitude of awards, from the Primetime Emmy Award to The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the Golden Girls to the Lifetime Achievement Guild Actors Guild Award .

In fact, Betty White is tied for fifth in most Emmy nominations for a lead actress in a comedy series.

If a standard “Best Actor” Emmy isn’t enough to impress you, White has even won an Emmy Award for hosting a 1983 show – “Just Men!”

White received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995, and rightly so. Not only is White a very talented entertainer, she is also passionate about animals.

She is particularly involved with animal charities such as “Actors and Others for Animals” and the Morris Animal Foundation. White has been a member of the Board of Directors for “Morris” since 1971 and is an honorary president of the foundation.

White destroyed a role in the 1997 film, As Good as He Lies with Jack Nicholson. Why; Because, while reading the script, White realized that there was a scene involving a dog flying under a garbage can. (The dog was nice!) But still. It had none of it, and it’s amazing.

Despite being one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood, White has never seemed to be a diva. He is known for taking on smaller roles in movies and television that may not be a huge focus of the plot, but he certainly always leaves an impact.

In recent years, White has stolen scenes in films such as Bringing Down the House, The Proposal and You Again.

From 2010 to 2015 White participated in the Land Hot television series in Cleveland, but since then, virtually every rowing television series has been pushing to win it as a guest star.

You can get a taste or two of White in recent TV hit shows like Community, Save Me, Bones, Young & Hungry and more.