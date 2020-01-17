Betty White, who celebrates her 98th birthday on Friday, attributes optimism to a life of happiness

The golden daughter of the United States, Betty White, celebrates a long and abundant life, she is 98 years old today.

Her secret to longevity? Her love for pets, hot dogs and vodka, she joked.

With more than 75 years in the entertainment world, the comic staple has made generations laugh with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland”.

White, born January 17, 1922, first worked as an assistant on a local television station before going on camera for her first sitcom, “Life with Elizabeth”. With this 1950s show, White became one of the first producers in Hollywood.

Throughout her career, she has accumulated 24 Emmy Awards nominations and won eight.

Becoming nonagenarian certainly did not slow it down. She became the oldest presenter in the history of “Saturday Night Live” and did dozens of cameos, including an advertisement for the Snickers Super Bowl in 2010 where she is tackled to the ground.

For his last birthday, White celebrated by playing poker with friends for decades. She called herself a “naughty optimist” and attributes her attitude to her happy life.

“I know it sounds cheesy, but I try to see the funny side and the positive side, not the negative side. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a loss of time, “she told Parade magazine in 2018.

