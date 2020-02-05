Beverley Knight: Roundhouse, London – live review

Beverley Knight

The Roundhouse, London

February 1, 2020

A down-to-earth Midlands girl with more than a touch of Vegas flair, the British “Queen of Soul” Beverley Knight held the audience in the palm of her hand for most of the two hours and brought Roundhouse’s In The Round season to a close to.

Seven years in various shows in the West End, including Cats, Memphis and The Bodyguard, Beverley Knight sweetened from a beautiful singer to an accomplished diva. She looks fantastic, like a golden Jamaican Avenger in pink glittering shoes and mega-hoop earrings, flanked on a busy stage by a band of 9 including two horns, guitar, keyboard, bass, drums and three backing singers, of whom many have a long history with, and all have the best time together.

The next two hours she takes us on a journey through a winding landscape, where she visits pop, disco, reggae, music theater, funk and soul, soul and more soul. She makes short work of I Can’t Stand The Rain and I Have Nothing, touches those Whitney notes with impressive power and ease, shimmies a soulful I Can’t Get No Satisfaction, does a little bit of my heart and props up her funky things to Black Butta, which she wrote together, such as the lost miracle of Aretha and Tina. She orders her audience to dance and demands interaction ‘I am going to sing a little, you are going to sing a little. Alright? “

Taking a break, she says that in her time in the West End she had the privilege of playing some pretty amazing roles. A musical that is now a film – perhaps we should not mention the film – has one of the most amazing songs in music theater. Then she lets everyone burst into tears with an exciting tingling memory, it’s enough to fall the most difficult punk.

Looking back on yesterday’s Brexit, she notes that we must come together as a nation – “I don’t know how, but we must …”, following this with one of the highlights of the night, which sees all men somewhat nervous in the place where I sing every woman, just as violently as the women. In the time that she has left the stage before the encore sounds, the thunder of her feet actually sounds like a train has forgotten that the Roundhouse is no longer in service.

She brings so much diva, so much Diana-Aretha-Janis-Tina star quality that you only know she’s from Wolverhampton when she speaks. Early on she predicts a song with an observation from her girlfriend that sometimes people don’t see the gold for them and instead pick up the glitter. Perhaps this explains why she was not picked up by the States (but no, actually, why was she not picked up by the States!). Their loss is our profit – it is finished, everyone is exhausted and goes home knowing that they have just seen something completely legitimate.

