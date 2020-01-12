Beverly is struggling with a strong start

Loading...

The tone was set in the first meeting of the season.

Upstart Beverly went out and handled old state power Chelmsford, 45-33. That victory served as a catalyst for an impressive 13-1 start of the season for the Panthers.

“I think the big difference for us was that we could maintain ourselves in the past,” said Beverly wrestling coach Paul Casey, who struggled at Waltham High. “When you defeated a team like Chelmsford, it showed our children that we belong to them.”

The key to any dual-measurement team is depth and Beverly has it up and down in the line-up. The Panthers can fill all weight classes with experienced wrestlers, a big advantage nowadays.

“Most of our boys have been in the line-up for two and three years,” Casey said. “Many of them started as freshmen and sophomore students, so the experience has been great for us in the dual meets.”

Casey does not stretch the truth when he speaks about quality in the line-up. The Panthers have 10 wrestlers who have already collected double figures in victories in the young season.

The group of 10 consists of Garret McNeil (£ 106), Luis Rodriquez (120), Luke Loureiro (132), Jack Rivers (138), James Silva (145), Eamon Callaghan (152), Alexi Echevarria (182), Jonas Pavia (195), Griffin Coyne (220) and Edan Piedad (285). Piedad is currently the 10th ranked heavyweight by Mass Wrestling.

Although dual meets are clearly in Beverly’s wheelhouse, the Panthers showed that they are not exactly a pushover when it comes to tournaments. Beverly took a fourth at the Wayland Invitationals while Coyne went through to the final, while Piedad took a third.

Senior moments for Triton

Nothing makes a wrestling coach happier than being able to pencil in a solid group of seniors in the middle of the line-up.

That formula has done wonders for Triton, which started the season with a perfect 9-0 record. The Vikings version of the Fab Four, Ethan Tremblay (160), Anthony Ostrander (170), Josh Stevens (182) and Sam Orender (195) set the tone in the initial phase.

“They have given us great senior leadership,” says Triton coach Shawn McElligott, who has collected more than 300 victories in his two decades at the helm. “It’s a good feeling to be able to put those guys in the line-up. They play multiple sports and they bring that competitiveness to struggle and it has helped the younger boys.”

Ostrander is the highest rated of the four seniors. Currently ranked seventh in the state by Mass. Wrestling, Ostrander won five games and took a fifth on the George Bossi Lowell Holidays. Last week Ostrander added to his resume by beating Lowell champion Mark Thomas of Tyngsboro (fifth) with 3-1.

Two other wrestlers who have taken up the challenge are Chris Montes (120) and Alex Montes (126). McElligott credits the off-season work they did at Smitty’s Wrestling Barn in New Hampshire for their improvement on the mat this season.

Cooking at home

Cohasset and Wayland captured their own Invitational Tournament titles.

Cohasset won Tri-County with 3.5 points to win their championship. Ben Ford (113), Shayne Galvin (120), Danny Nolan (152) and Drew Dockray (285). Wayland relied on victories by Cam Jones (170), Mason Bolivar (220) and Matt Morris (285).

Cam Soda from Burlington is one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state so far. The Lowell Holiday Champion, Soda is a perfect 19-0 at 112 pounds with 14 pins and 25 takedowns.

BC High senior Donald Ryan broke the school record for career victories with 131 during the Whitman-Hanson quad meet last week. The previous record holder was Tommy Jaklitsch, who became 128-36 in his career.

The sites for the state wrestling championships on February 21-22 are posted. The division 1 meeting will be held in Methuen, Milton will be the div. 2 tournament and Wayland will be the location for Div. 3. There is no site for the All-State championship the following weekend, although MIAA struggling contact person Phil Napolitano says that a site must be purchased within the next week or so.