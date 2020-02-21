[beware-covid-19-misinformation-and-get-ideal-details,-medical-professionals-notify-malaysians]

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran speaks in the course of a push convention at Malaysian Medical Association headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2019. — Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Malaysian Medical Affiliation (MMA) asserted these days that misinformation about the Covid-19 coronavirus was wreaking havoc and impacting private clinics, a lot more than the infection alone.

It urged the community to confirm any news they acquire about the Covid-19 coronavirus and not blindly follow facts shared by buddies or from social media.

It also warned those sensation unwell to seek out professional health care assist rather of resorting to self-medicating for worry of exposing by themselves to other individuals.

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran and secretary common Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo also stated the distribute of phony information about the Covid-19 outbreak has influenced private clinics.

“For case in point, the scenario in Banting, there were rumours that a Covid-19 affected person had absent to find therapy at that clinic right before being identified with the virus.

“After this sort of rumours experienced spread, men and women begun to shun the clinic out of fear they would be infected, but they should really in its place be informed of the fact,” Dr Ganabaskaran advised a news meeting in this article.

Dr Thirunavukarasu additional that faux information around the outbreak could finish up costing individuals much more than the true virus.

Also weighing in throughout the push conference was Health care Practitioners Coalition Affiliation of Malaysia president Dr Raj Kumar Maharajah, who mentioned such pretend news resulted in some clinics experiencing an 80 for every cent fall in organization.

“There were rumours that this clinic experienced a individual with Covid-19 and the clinic has seen an 80 for every cent drop over the up coming handful of times, the place even the clinic’s frequent patients stopped heading there,” he claimed.

“We do not want persons to steer clear of coming to the health practitioner and conclusion up self-managing, which could result in more spread of the infections,” Dr Raj Kumar extra.

Putrajaya introduced today that it would continue on its stern stance in opposition to purveyors of phony information in purchase to sustain civil order and social harmony.

Deputy minister in cost of regulation Mohamed Hanipa Maidin had claimed the total extent of the legislation would be utilised to prosecute people who distribute “outright lies and slander” against the federal government or spreading misinformation intending to produce social disharmony.