Phil Brown of West Roxbury, a retired Boston H2o & Sewer Commission employee, died Thursday on his 68th birthday.

He is survived by his significant extended loved ones, and this is from his loss of life detect posted by Gormley Funeral Provider:

“In lieu of bouquets, donations in Phil’s memory may perhaps be designed to the Donald J. Trump Re-election Marketing campaign, DJT Inc., Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York NY 10022 or at donaldjtrump.com.”

What a grand gesture!

“Philip experienced his loyalties,” his brother Michael Brown was stating Friday night, “and Donald Trump becoming re-elected was at the top of his listing.”

The president’s regional re-election marketing campaign kicks into high equipment Tuesday with the major. In accordance to the most latest poll, by WBUR, Trump has an 83-14 guide in excess of not-so-favourite son William Weld, the crapulous previous governor.

Hear up, all of you Republicans and independents. When you vote for the president Tuesday, there will be a pair of other races on your GOP ballot — for the party’s state committee.

In each and every of the state’s 40 senate districts, a male and a feminine prospect will be elected. Charlie Baker, the RINO governor who despises President Trump, is functioning a slate of puppets who will do his bidding — particularly, seeking to oust Trump, and doubling the state’s gasoline tax.

Which is Tall Deval’s 2020 agenda, and on Tuesday he hopes to get around the condition committee with his crew of tax-fattened hacks who will help impose his anti-taxpayer agenda.

On Tuesday, how can you notify who are Baker’s picks to help him ruin the president and double the gasoline tax?

Fortunately, Baker’s hacks are hiding in simple sight. If you are a registered GOP voter, you have probably gotten at least a single mailing on behalf of these Tall Deval frauds, boasting that they want to “drain the swamp.”

Practically all the mailings have the exact same return tackle — P.O. Box 8010 Boston, MA 02114.

Recall that quantity — 8010. 8010 = RINO.

Could these shiftless hacks be any much more cynical, or devious?

Drain the swamp? They are living in the swamp. Why would the crew from P.O. Box 8010 want to drain their individual habitat? They want far more bucks for the hackerama. That’s why their grasp is pushing this obscene fuel-tax heist.

And to loot billions extra from taxpayers, Baker has even stolen the slogan of the president he loathes. Has he, at lengthy past, no shame?

Some of the mailings even have Trump’s photograph on them, together with the hacks who will do the bidding of the dodgy governor who lusts to defeat the president.

If you aid Trump, and don’t want to shell out an excess 17 cents a gallon to prop up the hackerama, do not vote for any prospect backed by an anonymous flier from P.O. Box 8010.

If you haven’t gotten a person of these hack fliers, just go to votereform.org for a list of the genuine Republicans jogging in your district against Baker’s payroll Charlies.

Like, for instance, Lisa Barstow of Brookline. She’s a $70,020-a-year coat holder in the Section of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), 1 of the major hack holding pens in the commonwealth.

Barstow answers to the architect of this nefarious plan to beggar the state’s motorists — Environmental Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, an Ivy League moonbat from Arlington who goes by the Twitter handle of Local weather Katie.

She was appointed to her hack $170,406-a-year work past Might, a several months in advance of she gave $250 to both Tall Deval and his lieutenant governor, Karyn “Pay to Play” Polito. Pleasant return on expenditure, Climate Katie!

Like her manager, Barstow likes to kick back again to her Trump-hating patrons — $one,300 to Baker, $800 to Polito, and even $50 or so to again-stabber Willard M. Romney. Does this lady sound like a swamp-drainer to you?

Barstow known as up my radio exhibit Wednesday evening and claimed to be incredibly satisfied with the hundreds of dollars’ truly worth of mailings she’s gotten from the gasoline-tax-raising, Trump-hating Baker crew at P.O. Box 8010.

“I assistance President Trump,” she claimed, “and I oppose any raise in the gas tax.”

If that is accurate, I told her, you need to straight away resign from your phony-baloney hack work as a make a difference of honor and principle.

“People just never up and quit their positions,” she sniffed. “You know, some of us truly stay, you know, paycheck to paycheck. We will need our careers and we’re not quitting our jobs around some distinctions of viewpoint.”

As I explained to you, they’re all in the satchel for doubling the fuel tax and defeating the president, every final a single of them from P.O. Box 8010.

By the way, Tall Deval just claimed he’s pretty “disappointed” in the Democrats’ prepare last week to elevate the state gasoline tax by a nickel.

The explanation he’s disappointed with the proposed nickel increase is mainly because he wishes to raise it 17 cents fairly than five — the far better to screw the motorists of Massachusetts.

On Monday night time, a good deal of you will be receiving robocalls from me. I’ll be suggesting who you should vote for if you oppose Baker’s Trump-hating, gas-tax-raising slate of payroll patriots.

The late Phil Brown didn’t authorize this concept, but I have a sensation if he had been nonetheless close to, he would not be voting for any Baker fakers from P.O. Box 8010, possibly.