[bewbush-crash-are-living:-updates-as-emergency-providers-attend-‘bus-crash’-in-crawley]

Unexpected emergency products and services are at the scene of a crash in Bewbush in Crawley , in accordance to studies.

The site visitors collision reportedly associated a bus and a motorbike and occurred around the outlets in Bewbush on Sunday afternoon (February 23).

Metrobus warned passengers that its bus providers are at the moment on diversion adhering to the incident.

The enterprise tweeted: ” Our #MB1 #MB10 #MB23 #MB200 expert services are currently unable to serve Dorsten Square, Bewbush thanks to an accident.”

It is really not yet recognised if there are any accidents or any arrests manufactured by Sussex Police.

Are you at the scene? Speak to [email protected] if you’ve witnessed nearly anything.

Follow our dwell blog site under for updates as we get them.