Beyonce and Twitter Jack Dorsey donate $ 6 million for mental health of African-Americans during coronavirus outbreak

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, in partnership with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, donated $ 6 million to essential workers at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money goes to the organization that provides mental wellness services led by singer’s charity initiative, BeyGOOD, and Start Small, Dorsey’s own COVID-19 relief fund. In a statement on the Beyoncé website, BeyGOOD states that funding is targeted at African-Americans working in major cities, citing “a disproportionate number of workers in these essential occupations”. .

Knowles-Carter talked about the issue during a star-studded One World: Together At Home global broadcast on Saturday. “Black Americans are biased towards these important parts of the homeless workforce,” she said. “And the entire African American community has been seriously affected by the crisis.”

Although complete race-specific data on coronavirus cases in the United States has not yet been published, earlier reports have shown a higher rate of African Americans to have COVID-19 and die. I am.

In partnership with this effort is the National Alliance for Mental Illnesses with the University of California, Los Angeles, which provides local support in Houston, Beyonce’s hometown, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit. According to the statement, support classified as personal wellness support will benefit United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 and others.

BeyGOOD’s statement, launched in 2017 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, said funding was “both during and after the crisis,” coronavirus testing and medical services, food supply, and food distribution. I added that it is a target.

Dorsey’s Start Small is a limited liability company founded earlier this month. CEO Twitter said he would transfer $ 1 billion worth of shares from CEO Square, who also co-founded Dorsey, to Start Small Fund. That total amounted to about 28% of his total wealth, Dorsey said.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

—Learn how Bill Gates overcomes the coronavirus pandemic

— Selective surgery-almost paused for a pandemic-is important to hospital finances

— The World Health Organization says three more coronavirus vaccines are in human trials

— Rapid increase in payment delays reveals the extent of coronavirus pain to European companies

— 14% of women thought they would quit their jobs due to a coronavirus pandemic

— Forget about the “wet market” and bats: for scientists, unsuccessful environmental policies have triggered a boom

Unemployed but Not Unemployed: How much Europe is paying for idle workers

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Beyonce