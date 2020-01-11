Beyonce causes Brazilian speculation in a new video – Up News Info

Loading...

In related news, Bey and her husband Jay-Z send Reese Witherspoon flowers and a full box of Armand de Brignac champagne & # 39; Ace of spades & # 39; after his brave play on the Golden Globes 2020.

Beyonce Knowles It has always been known for its crooked body. The Diva also talked about weight gain after a pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi. So when they saw her wearing a huge new ass in a new promotional video, people couldn’t help raising their eyebrows.

The successful “lemonade” was shown with her new body in a video for the collaboration of Adisas x IVY PARK. In a moment of the clip, the wife of Jay Z You saw it fly in tight pants and accentuate her ass that seemed larger than normal. That led people on social media to think that Bey had a “mom’s makeover” shortly after the birth of her twins due to the Brazilian butt lift.

Beyonce, who recently revealed in an interview that she was still struggling to lose the weight of her baby, was accused of undergoing the procedure commonly known as BBL. It is probably the most common plastic surgery operation that black women suffer from. According to the report, BBLs had overcome liposuction and nose surgery as the most requested cosmetic surgical procedure.

Beyonce has not yet responded to speculation about her spill.

Bey and her rapper husband sent in related news Reese Witherspoon some flowers and a whole box of champagne “Schoppenaas” from Armand de Brignac after they boldly asked Beyonce for a glass of champagne when they attended the Golden Globes 2020. Together with the flowers and champagne, the power couple sent the ‘Great little lies“Actress a letter that simply said:” More water. ”

For those who don’t know, Bey and Jay referred to Reese’s best friend. Jennifer AnistonMessages on Instagram stories. Share a photo of her and her “The morning show“Co-star, Jennifer remembered Reese’s brave move,” Reese? This is one of the many reasons why I love you. We had no water at our table. So of course he asked Jay Z and Beyoncé for a glass of champagne. ”

