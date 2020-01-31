Beyonce refuses to ever open a door?

Good grief. Beyonce doesn’t hire a doorman to follow her as she opens doors to her own home, despite a ridiculous tabloid story. The rumor is ridiculous, even after Beyonce rumors. Gossip Cop can ruin this ridiculous story.

Life & style claims Beyonce has become such a diva that she refuses to open doors for herself – even in her own home. A suspected “insider” tells the magazine that it has hired a doorman to follow it at any time. “If she comes to the door too quickly and hits her bouncer as far as it will go, she stops and waits annoyed as he tries to catch up with her.”

Seriously? Do we really have to expose this? Does Life & Style think their readers are so unable to think critically that they would believe such a ridiculous story? There are many videos online showing how different people open doors for the superstar – but that’s because they’re their bodyguards, not their bouncers. It makes sense for someone as international as Beyonce to have a security team that opens car or restaurant doors so that paparazzi can dodge them more quickly.

Think, people. You don’t need us for that: Beyonce, one of the most famous superstars in the world, doesn’t have a porter at hand around the clock. Does she never just want a quiet night with her kids and husband? What if she has to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night? We honestly cannot take that seriously.

Beyonce’s star power has made her a frequent target of ridiculous rumors from all the tabloids. Life & Style has been inventing stories about them for years. Already in July 2017 Gossip Cop another story broke out of the tabloid newspaper, falsely claiming that Beyonce and Jay-Z were involved in a “bitter feud” with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian about the size of their respective villas. The rumor was absurd and easy to unmask Gossip Cop.

Big names like Star and National Enquirer join Life & Style to invent “news” about Beyonce. Last November Gossip Cop made a summary of all the false “feuds” that Beyonce was allegedly making with everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to the Queen of England. Gossip Cop unmasked everyone with careful research and fact checking, two things that are completely foreign to these publications. We didn’t think it was possible, but this latest rumor is somehow even more absurd than those that came before.