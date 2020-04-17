Beyonce ?! Watch Disney Singalong With Our Live Blog

Let’s do business … to sing … some song.

ABC brings Disney fun tonight with The Disney Family Singalong, a concert full of Disney songs, performed by celebrities from their homes, with their families. Is it weird that this is where we are in life, watching celebrities sing Disney songs from their amazing living rooms and kitchens? Yes, yes. Is there really something we watch every minute? You bet.

We’ve been singing on our own, at our house, so we can sing along with other people who do that too! In addition, we were promised some real bops and some real celebrities (hello, Ariana Grande and maybe Zac Efron!).

We’ll be here to sing (and drink) the whole thing, so stay tuned.

8:03 pm: Did Derek Hough and his fiancée just put on a Beauty and the Beast costume for this or did they send it special? We are not surprised if this is the first option and we hope it is not the second option.

8:04 pm: Of course Julianne Hough only wore Belle’s costume. That makes sense.

8:08 pm: Josh Groban and “You got a Friend In Me” are over ?! These numbers are too fast to sing!

8:12 pm: We will take the opportunity to hear Auli’i Cravalho sing “How Far It Goes” but we will maintain our dignity by not trying to sing with her. (Remember when he did this live at the Oscars and even hit him in the head and still killed him? True star.)

8:19 pm: BEFORE?!?!?!

8:20 am: Sorry … BEYONCE?!?! HERE?!?! SAY WITH THE INSTAGRAM TICKER IN HIS FACE ?! What are we doing to get this, honestly.

8:25 pm: It’s easy to forget how good singer Amber Riley is until she’s in front of you killing one of the biggest songs of the past decade. Let it goooooooo!

8:27 pm: This Aladdin Broadway reunion is incredible but we have to watch it again as we still think about how Beyonce appeared on the screen with the filter on. Bless you, Queen Bey.

8:29 pm: Elle Fanning just introduced Ariana Grande introducing her own show “I Will’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules. And it’s not just Ariana singing once, on one screen. No, these are nine Arianas!

8:30 pm: Listen, we are really amazed at how much work Ariana has done. Not surprised, but impressed.

We’ll say it @ArianaGrande, we LOVE this show 😍 #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/ievZ2i2JXp

– ABC (@ABCNetwork) April 17, 2020

8:38 pm: It’s sad that Gaston sucks because he got such a great song!

8:39 pm: ALL THE MALAY IS BEST SONG. Donny Osmond! Singing “I’ll Make You a Man!” With kids!

8:41 pm: The kids … are Donny Osmond’s granddaughter. Something very sweet and very worrying.

8:44 pm: It feels weird to hear Christina Aguilera not sing her own Mulan, but well, we’ll take The Lion King (although Beyonce was here earlier and didn’t sing The Lion King).

8:46 pm: These are some talented kids, dancing to “Under the Sea” with Jordan Fisher. Where do we get those fish trousers?

8:54 pm: Thomas Rhett recently became the real winner of the night with “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman,” accompanied by two of her daughters.

8:54 pm: Zac Efron has arrived … to introduce his former costume. He got “messy wifi,” says Ryan Seacrest, and we trust him. She is very runaway.

“Hi everyone. I hope you are safe and sound and can do your best in unprecedented times,” he said. “I’m excited to introduce some of my old friends and some new ones. I hope you enjoy, and remember, we’re all in this together.”

Thank you, Zac Efron.

8:56 pm: Other High School Musical Actors, as well as Zombies, Descendants, HSMTMTS and even Tik Tok Charli D’Amelio star all seemed very clear and not “handsome” as they not only sang but also danced for “We” All of Us Together “, a kind of song for these troubled times. Lucas Grabeel even has a feedora!

9:00 PM: The night closes with Michael Buble and Demi Lovato, though they are not together. Buble showed up, and then Lovato showed up, and that’s all when the little kids raised a thank-you note to an important worker.

Could it be an hour longer? Yes, yes. Do we expect Zac Efron to sing his impeccable wif song? Yes, yes. Are we having a good time? Yes, yes. Are we now left with a few Disney songs stuck in our heads all night? You bet. Are we going to see Ariana Grande perform a few more times? Of course.

And are we still dealing with Beyoncé? We will never overcome Beyoncé. Do not ever.

Disney Family Singalong airs on ABC.