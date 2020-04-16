‘Beyond the visible’: A concrete case About Abstract Artist: NPR

Hilma af Klint paints in the streaming-on-demand documentary Beyond the visible: Hilma af Klint.

The book Inventing Abstraction 1910-1925 was published by the Museum of Modern Art in 2012, which accompanied an exhibition showing the beginning, formative works of renowned masters such as Vasily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, and Robert Delaunay. But missing the dozens of names included is Hilma af Klint, a Swedish artist whose abstract work precedes Kandinsky’s completely abstract compositions but has never gained a fraction of their recognition. There are very few women included in the book, let alone anyone who can be understood as a pioneer.

Meat and potato art documentary Beyond the Visible – Hilma af Klint, now streaming as part of Kino Now’s “Virtual Cinema” program, doubles as a profile and a fix, an extensive case for Klint as a leading artist while casting a whistling eye. on how art history is written. As such, he is a natural companion to Be Guy: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché, the 2018 documentary about the neglected story of an early cinema artist rarely mentioned in the same breath as the Lumière brothers or George Méliès. (Both were captured by the same distributor, too – Zeitgeist Films.) Beyond Visible is not as lively as Be Natural, but it is a more persuasive and well-crafted piece of work. Can get C for style, but wind through thesis committee.

As it happens, Klint makes the case for herself simply right. Her work was rarely exhibited when she was alive, but the art created for the eager grandson miraculously survived some poor storage decisions, leaving behind tens of thousands of pages of notes, some cataloging the work. her paintings and other philosophical waxing. “Those who have been given the opportunity to look deeper can see beyond form,” she wrote, “and concentrate on the wonder aspect behind each form, which is called life.” In that one sentence, Klint describes a mission statement that extends beyond the natural and observable nature; in concert with new developments in science and spirituality, she wanted her art to express hidden symmetries and patterns. In that sense, abstraction was a sensible solution to a problem.

However it certainly does not seem so. Born to an aristocratic family in 1862, Klint attended the Royal Academy of Arts, a popular destination for wealthy young women with a restless creative background. (In an early sign of rebellion, she sniffed the full nose of men posing in modest skins.) Her landscape and portrait paintings were a good source of income, marked by an impulse to make her own. two more beautiful than they were in real life. But for several years in the new century, Klint abandoned mindless naturalism for abstract art, an evolution that happened much faster than it did for contemporary artists like Kandinsky.

Beyond Visible Surveys, artists, historians and descendants provide some context for Klint’s work, which has changed in response to scientific revelations about sound waves, radioactivity, the theory of relativity, and other phenomena that have struck her as an invisible universe, a flush with possibilities. At the same time, Klint and the four classmates of the Royal Academy class, calling themselves “The Five,” began to communicate with the spirit world through séances. Her passion for theosophy, the late-19th-century religion that seeks to unite all different religions, also helped inform a mission to shape the heavenly and ineffable.

Director Halina Dyrschka initially stages Beyond the Visible as a deep dive into the archives, researchers in white gloves lighting up paintings and journal entries in front of the camera. But Beyond the Visible quickly settles into a more conventional assemblage of talking heads and archival material, only coming to life when Dyrschka makes direct comparisons between Klint’s art and the like, works later by bigger names like Klee, Josef Albers, Cy Twombly, and Andy Warhol. It might not have been advisable for Dyrschka to compare Klint’s experimental lust with some of her own, but the film could unleash a greater energy jolt.

At best, the film stands out for raising Klint’s stock in the art world and provoking curators, galleries, and historians to think harder about the boundaries that women face in the art scene. still thinking most of men. Klint’s obscurity in his own time makes his omission in art history books understandable, but the path to recognition is difficult and to revision almost impossible. Even in the abstract realm, some things are set in stone.