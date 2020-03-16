BFI Flare LGBTQI + Festival canceled by a coronavirus

On the eve of coronavirus pandemic, BFI canceled theater festival “2020”.

LGBTIQ + festival was to begin this week, March 18 and will last until the 29th, but in a statement today (March 16) BFI confirmed that will no longer go ahead.

“We have a big heart to inform you that due to the scale and complexity of large international film festival with the directors of travel from around the world, the BFI took a very difficult decision to cancel publication of BFI Flare 2020: London Film Festival LGBTIQ + pandemic COVID-19 is growing rapidly “- said in a statement.

“BFI Flare – it is very special and long Festival, dedicated and loyal following, and we understand that it is a shame for the spectators, our employees and the festival teams, as well as for all incredibly talented filmmakers and hot.”

They found that they still hope to share some elements of the festival through digital means, and that the BFI Southbank will remain open, if you do not change the government’s consultation.

“We know that this decision has a different effect on people, and we respectfully ask that people take with them the following day, when we are working on termination of exposure, as well as consider ways of sharing some elements BFI Flare”, – they added.

Flare Film Festival takes place since 1986 and should have shown more than 50 features, 85 short films and a wide range of activities for its release in 2020. Among this year’s films were cicada Kilarana Mulkary and Summerland involving Jams Arterton and Hugh Mmbatho-Si.

At the time of writing, the UK has been confirmed by one thousand three hundred seventy-two cases of coronavirus with 35 deaths.

Meanwhile, in New York, all the theaters, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters were closed, trying to fight the virus.