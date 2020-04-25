BGT viewers praise the primary school choir for an important song against harassment

The Dynamix class sang an inspirational anthem against bullying (photo: ITV)

British viewers of “Got Talent” couldn’t resist the excitement after the primary school choir sang a moving song about bullying.

Students from Windmill Elementary School in Leeds delighted BGT judges with their cordial performance by their teacher Danny.

The group did not realize that their teacher enrolled them for audition for a talent show, and when the music mogul Simon Cowell surprised them at school, their expressions were priceless.

Comprised of members aged 9-11, the Dynamix class arrived on the scene, delighting their new friend Simon along with judges David Wallis, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

“No matter what happens,” they say, “When you do your best, everything is possible.”

Then the group fell into a thrilling interpretation of their own hymn against intimidation, clearly impressing former MC Mis-Teeq MC Alesha with rhythm and fluidity.

“B-U-double L-Y-I-N-G” sing in a catchy little bop. “Stop bullying, hey! Stop bullying! ”

They sing the whole audition theater and clearly have several thousand new fans.

Fans quickly went to Twitter to praise the choir, which received four great yes.

One of the tweets: “I’m definitely not the only one who sat here and danced! What a great chorus and what an important message. Great opening for the show !!!

This is good with an important message. Good job, kids #BGT

Another comment: “BGT loves it. Bullying should not be. Good job. xxx

One added, “These children are amazing! STOP BULLIES. “

Another child star is also on the BGT list because 12-year-old Fayth gives everything he has in the thrilling version of Proud Mary by Tina Turner.

British Got Talent returns on Saturday at 20:00 to ITV.

