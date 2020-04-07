Bhad Babi responds with black fishing!

Bhad Babi You know how to take care of yourself. We’ll give it to him …

Rap, um, star – real names Daniel Bregoli – The famous controversial Cash Me Ousside persona appeared on the pop culture scene with a trend. Dr. Phil broadcast on national TV. Since then, he has made controversial, wild headlines, and when he appeared everywhere in feudal and public battles, no one was a complete stranger.

Related: Bhad Babi urges Billy Elish to ignore DM! Oh no!

But the jaw-dropping situation today seems a bit crazy … even for him !!! On Monday morning, Bregoli posted several new posts to him Instagram The page, which showed her skin quite clearly, looked darker than usual.

This is a new phenomenon …

If you’ve watched these two clips (below) and noticed something different than usual for the girl, let us know.

Yes … and much more, here:

Well, what is f ** k ?! Her Ousside for the money, really … out of her mind, because she has about 20 shades more than usual! What in the world is going on?

Social media response!

Immediately, accusations of fish meat came up, and to be honest, we don’t blame IG followers and social media users for calling him that. It’s funny!

One user wrote that it was important.

Why are you white I asked

Very true fact! Bhad Babi is a white girl! On top of that, you have a fair complexion, so use a foundation that suits your skin, you know ?! Even if it matches you, are you taking it?

The other people weren’t that important, but they called him! One user responded with a joke:

“It’s a little on makeup

Another wrote:

“It’s like you want another race,”

The fourth reviewer obviously agrees with our pale skin rating (mentioned above).

“Darling, your foundation. You look stupid.”

Yooooo !!!

Are people protecting him ?!

Interestingly, the controversial rapper was not “darkened” or quickly summoned in connection with it. And when you write a review, you will find out that there are people who protect him and him.

One fan wrote:

It’s obvious that her make-up doesn’t fit very well. Her️ her let him. “

Add another one

“You’ll hate this girl for no reason 😂 It’s sad”

The third marked “just” makeup

They say, “I’m dead, you’re not just makeup …”

Fourth person CarJenner compared to girls (positive?)

“I look like a beautiful Kardashian,” she said.

Wow …

The Kardashian girls’ last reference, especially the accusation of cultural property flying around in this regard, is just a ** chef’s kiss ** BRILLIANT !!!

Bhad Babi answered!

We are here! On Monday, Bregoli caught the wind of controversy and first thanked his fans on social media (yes, really LOLz!).

Then on Monday, he became more critical of the people who called him, writing the letter below on IG Stories.

Bregoli is … you don’t have to worry about makeup or the coronavirus. Would you buy it? / (c) Bhad Babi / Instagram

So then! As we said … there is no stranger to controversial things !!!

Wise readers, what do you think about the new appearance of Bhad Bhabi? Straight: Does he have dark hair? Or just f ** kin’ with makeup ??

DON’T LIKE to respond to comments (below) !!!

(Through photos WENN/ Avalon / Instagram)