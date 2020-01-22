Bhad Bhabie back on Instagram to defend her mother

That was fast.

Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, dropped Instagram last week because of her platform frustration, but she’s back … with all her might.

Dad vs. Danielle

Via: youtube.com

After a video of her mother and her argument (which Bregoli called a “joke”) got around on the Internet, Bregoli’s birth father, Ira Peskowitz, used social media to beat up her mother and said she “beats my daughter,” and she is “mentally disturbed. “

Back to Social Media To Slam

Via: thehollywoodgossip.com

Bregoli became ballistic, claiming that her father had abandoned her as a baby, left to be with Canadian strippers (and men), “approved his rights against 20,000,” and then some, as Bossip reports.

Posting words wasn’t enough for the stubborn rapper, so she went live with a devastating video against her father while giving props to her mother for raising her.

Bregoli called her father a fraud who is mentally ill and is only now screaming at her for being famous. She even said she wanted an injunction against him. Hard.

Bhad Bhabie’s mistake

Via: thethings.com

Suddenly Bregoli’s confusion between Seth and Joe Rogan looks tiny. She argued Joe and said that she didn’t like him in Knocked Up … but he didn’t play with … that was Seth. Oops.

This public chaos between dad and daughter is a big mistake. She is only 16 years old. Your father should know better.

Kanye West hops out of his Lamborghini to give money to a homeless veteran