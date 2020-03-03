[bhad-bhabie-reveals-off-her-curve-match-in-squat-selfie]

Florida rapper Bhad Bhabie is feeding the teenage thirst trap. The hip-hop newcomer has delivered an up-close appear at her squatting capabilities.

On Tuesday, BB jumped on Instagram with a new modeling pic. The Sunshine State rap artist went caption-fewer in the mirror shot.

Very last week, Bhabie publicly clashed with actress Skai Jackson. A controversial footage emerged showing Bhabie threatening to finish Jackson’s life.

“I wanna know why each and every time I’m observed with a dude, bches wanna get all up on they web page? The b*tch is a huge supporter. You are a entire supporter. She’s transferring sneaky bro. Really don’t go article about me on your faux site, bch. If you got a little something to say about me, put up it on your page. Demonstrate me you f*cking bold! The b*tch acquired me blocked on Instagram, blocked on Twitter, all sort of sh*t. Like b*tch, increase up! I really don’t like that sh*t. You really don’t even know if I’m speaking to dude or not. You just seen us on The Shade Place so now you wanna go operate and like his shots. B*tch I’ll destroy you. I’ll actually get rid of you!”

Alternatively of clapping back again with anger, Skai appeared to remind Bhad and everyone else she’s performing just fine skillfully.

Reserve carrying out pretty well✔️

Finalizing makeup deal✔️

Searching treatment to main studios & producers✔️

Functioning on speech for Ted Talk✔️

Going above scripts✔️

Recording Netflix animated series✔️

Vlogging for my YouTube channel✔️

Hosting 18,000 youth for We Day✔️

No time four negatives!🚫 — Skai (@skaijackson) February 25, 2020

