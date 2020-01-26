Bhad Bhabie shows off her new ass while she returns to Instagram after “break” – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML0d93e6c35f80eb0ffb31b4e200fee04511%

Rumor has it that the rapper from & # 39; Hello Bich & # 39; He takes a break from social networks to finish his backside and shows a larger and more complete background in new images when he returns online.

Bhad bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) returned to Instagram after taking a short break. When the “Hello Bich” star put new selfies on its page, people began to notice the difference between the old one before the social media break and the new one.

People were convinced that he took a break to finish his ass, because he looked bigger and fuller than normal. “So did she leave to do it **?” One responded. “If they leave social networks, it’s their job,” another wrote. Another curious person asked on the internet: “Are those photos ** at 4 pm?”

She did not address those who spoke about her bottom. Instead, he judged one of his followers who criticized his outfit for being too revealing. “When I was as old as you, I couldn’t use half of the things you use,” the critic said, answering, “That’s the hatred there hahaha, YOU’RE A HATERRRRR! Stop following me! ”

When someone else fooled her about “taking a break,” she replied, “The only thing I take a break for is to give shit what they think.”

Bhabie announced an Instagram break on January 14, citing her concerns about mental health. “Social networks have made me not only who I am, but also one of the reasons why I can’t sleep at night,” he said at the time.

Days later he returned to social networks to criticize his father for criticizing his mother. She reminded him that he “abandoned his (mother) when (she) was three months old for a stripper she met in Canada.”

Recently Bhad Bhabie, 16, was romantically associated with 24 years. Keef boss after she posted a photo of her bed. Their relationship caused a violent reaction online and provoked a protest from their baby, claiming to be defending his daughter and lying about being busy with work just to hang out with the young rapper.

