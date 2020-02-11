Bhad Bhabie teases Nicki Minaj’s new YIKES remix

Rap newcomer Bhad Bhabie The hip-hop entertainer listened to her rap star remix Nicki Minaj“Yikes” single.

Big facts: BB went to her Instagram page this week to take a look at herself and join the revamped album.

View this post on Instagram

#YIKES

A post shared by Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on February 10, 2020 at 10:19 pm PST

Important details: Last weekend Nicki Minaj recognized the instant popularity of the song around the world.

View this post on Instagram

#Yikes # 1 in 20 countries I play tag & u IT for life.

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on February 8, 2020 at 5:23 am PST

Wait, there’s more: A few days ago Nicki spoiled the fans with their latest single.

Before you go: In 2019, Bhad Bhabie responded to Nicki’s temporary announcement to retire.

The Post Bhad Bhabie teases the new Nicki Minaj YIKES Remix + It’s a reluctant fire: “You don’t live like me” first appeared.