Bi*As Feat. Former Korn Drummer David Silveria: ‘Naive’ Functionality Video clip From Whisky A Go Go

Video footage of BI*AS, the new band featuring former KORN drummer David Silveria, accomplishing a song named “Naive” on March 11 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California can be found underneath. The observe will appear on BI*AS‘s forthcoming EP, which was recently recorded with producer Chris Collier (PRONG, KXM).

David is joined in the Orange County, California-dependent team by bassist Chris Dorame, guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin and singer Prosperous Nguyen.

Silveria, Dorame and Taback beforehand played collectively in Main 10, which “imploded” in 2018 after releasing a pair of singles and enjoying a variety of neighborhood displays.

Taback claimed about BI*AS: “We received hundreds of submissions from all above the environment and listened to a whole lot of incredibly gifted men and women. Wealthy came in and we just promptly vibed. The tracks flowed with no a hitch. We were equipped to get a large amount carried out with him in a pretty small span of time.”

Included Dorame: “I felt that he promptly linked with what we are striving to portray musically he in good shape suitable in. His model is one of a kind, however acquainted sufficient to be the fantastic voice for our music.”

Silveria concurred. “Prosperous‘s work ethic drives us all to operate more challenging in the studio it is remarkable,” he reported.

BI*AS created a huge splash with its 1st solitary, “Pity”, which arrived out in January 2019. The keep track of fast reached No. 23 on the Billboard (BDS) Indicator chart and No. 9 on the Foundations (SMR) chart.

“The lyrics that I generate are both of those individual and abstract. Every song I produce has two meanings mine and your interpretation,” Nguyen told OC Weekly. “I try to write my lyrics imprecise more than enough for individuals to relate to and type their have viewpoints. Nonetheless, if you know me personally, you may possibly be in a position to figure what I am conversing about, possibly.”

“This band would not sense like get the job done it feels like receiving jointly with buddies and just possessing exciting,” Silveria additional. “This is how it should be.”

As for the name of the band, Silveria said: “We chose BI*AS for the reason that all people has their individual thoughts and preferences that influence their steps in some way or the other. Regardless of whether we know it or not, we all have our possess variation of bias.” Nguyen additional: “It truly is also limited and very simple.”



