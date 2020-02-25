bicyclist-stabbed-on-606-path

A bicyclist was wounded in a stabbing Monday on the 606 path on the Northwest Facet.

The 30-yr-outdated guy was biking about 12: 30 p.m. in 3200 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue when an individual kicked him off his bicycle, Chicago law enforcement claimed.

The male suspect jumped on the man and stabbed him in the correct shoulder, law enforcement mentioned. The suspect ran east.

The person was taken to Mt. Sinai Healthcare facility, where by his affliction was stabilized.

No arrests have been designed.

Fewer than a 12 months ago, a man was killed in a triple capturing quite a few blocks west on the path in the to start with deadly act of violence on the path. The 606, which is also referred to as the Bloomingdale Path, opened in 2015.