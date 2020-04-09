Biden Accuser reacts to Bernie leaving, “There is no democracy

A woman who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault said there is no “democracy” after Bernie Sanders stepped down from the presidential race Wednesday.

“Many of you who have supported different Dem candidates are struggling right now,” Tara Reade wrote on Twitter, saying that Biden assaulted her in the early 1990’s.

“I will still struggle to have my story with Joe Biden, knowing that he sexually harassed me and assaulted me when I became his staff in 1993.

You all need to vote for whoever you want. For me there is no democracy. “

In late March, Reade detailed the attack he said took place near the U.S. Capitol:

And then she lowered her skirt and then inward. And he penetrated me with his fingers, whatever. And he kissed me at the same time and said something to me. He said several things and I cannot remember everything he said. I remember a couple of things. I remember his saying, first, like, as he did, “Want to go somewhere else?” And then he told me that when I turned away, he did what he was doing and I, as he was, pulled back and said, “Come on man, I felt you liked him.” That phrase stuck with me because I kept thinking what I could have said. And I don’t remember exactly if he said “I thought” or if he “heard”. It’s as if he implies he has done it.

“To me, everything got up right now,” he added. “I wasn’t trying to do anything else. But I looked up at him. It was my father’s age. She was this woman’s rights champion in my eyes and I couldn’t believe it happened.”

Biden’s campaign has denied Reade’s allegation.

“Women have the right to tell their story and journalists have a duty to rigorously monitor these claims. We encourage them to make these allegations false,” said Kate Bedingfield, campaign manager and communications director. , on Fox News.

