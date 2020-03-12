Biden and Sanders share their plans for the COVID-19 crisis

Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders hold a press conference to share their plans to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic. And both men presented coherent, thoughtful, and elaborate policy ideas that were contrary to the shit show the Trump administration is giving us.

Biden said of his plan from a Delaware conference, “The basic principle is simple: Public health officials must make our public health decisions.” His proposal includes free and widely available tests for anyone who wants it, with an emphasis on quick testing of healthcare workers as well as drive-thru and mobile testing centers. He also planned to provide financial relief to the workers and families in crisis.

Biden said Trump’s failure to deliver the test said, “Failure to plan, lead and execute. The White House should measure and report … how many tests are ordered, completed, and tested positive each day. “He deliberately called on the Trump administration to spread misinformation and resolve the crisis.

Bernie Sanders presented his own plan, calling for the abolition, forecasts and shutting down of utilities. Sanders also reiterated the importance of Medicare for everyone, saying, “Our country is in serious disadvantage compared to other major countries in the world because we do not guarantee the right to health care for all people … and when you are uninsured or inconvenienced, you are hesitant to get the care you need. Not being able to take care of that.

Saunders said, “The American people are demanding transparency, the Trump administration has fought day and night for frustration. We need daily information – clear, science-based information থেকে from credible scientific voices, not politicians.”

A refreshing change of pace to see what real leadership looks like. Both Sanders and Biden advocated for free, readily available testing, and once, after creating a vaccine, anyone suggested a free vaccine for them. Each candidate may have different principles, both guided by science and medical skills.

Both candidates are best for humanity, and guided by the fact that they can save the most life, not the stock market. It is worth remembering that, no matter where your loyalties are, it is more important to rally before any candidate will secure the nomination in July. Poverty is a very bad dam for pure politics

Even in the Coronavirus / Kovid-1 epidemic, the response from the Trump administration was less than assured. To put it mildly: it was nothing short of catastrophic. In these times when people are intimidated, it is important to look at our leaders for stability and security, but there is nothing to offer Trump and his loyal hooligan. Sanders and Biden give us hope about what the future holds if we are smart enough to vote.

