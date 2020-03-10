Biden argues with construction workers about guns: “You’re full of Sh * t!”

The Democratic leader for president clashed with members of a key constituency on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was visiting a car factory in Detroit when several workers wanted to talk about their positions on issues.

“He is trying to diminish our Second Amendment right to hold and keep weapons,” a unionist accused.

“You’re full of shit!” Biden replied.

When another tried to speak, Biden twice ordered him to be “spoiled”.

“I support the Second Amendment,” the candidate countered.

As Biden said he was going to “remove his AR-14s,” he pointed his finger at the man’s face.

“That’s not right,” the man said, creating a buffer between his finger and face.

“Don’t tell me anything, dude. I’m going out with you,” Biden threatened.

The worker continued to advocate for the Second Amendment and disputed Biden’s interpretation of “assault rifles”.

“Don’t be a horse ass,” Biden said before leaving.

Biden recently stated that he would nominate Robert “Beto” Oourour to be in charge of his weapons policy. O’Rourke has defended weapons confiscation using a “must-buy” scheme.

