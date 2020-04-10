Biden Calls for Racial Destruction of Coronavirus Cases, Death to Determine Resource Allocation

In a statement released through Medium, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blamed structural racism for the disproportionate impact of the corona virus epidemic on the black community.

He also joined Democrat colleagues in asking the Centers for Disease Control and other institutions to release detailed data on how the epidemic has affected people of all ages, races and incomes.

“This pandemic illuminates so much injustice in our society – the lack of sick leave paid for workers, the need for stronger unemployment insurance, the need for livable minimum wages,” Biden wrote. “Not surprisingly, it also strengthens structural racism that is embedded in so much of our daily life, our institutions, our laws, and our community.”

He then cited analysis of data from The Washington Post which showed that countries with a predominantly black population had a three times higher rate of coronavirus infection and a mortality rate of almost six times higher than districts with a large population of whites.

African-Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans are less likely to have health insurance, access to health care and “more likely to have underlying conditions, such as asthma and diabetes, which make them more vulnerable to this virus,” he wrote.

In addition, these communities are more likely to live in areas with air pollution and are less likely to have access to work they can do from home, putting them at greater risk of getting the virus publicly.

Biden writes that he has joined with fellow Democrats such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts, Senator Kamala Harris from California, Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey, Representative Robin Kelly from Illinois and others in asking the CDC and other institutions to released detailed data on how COVID-19 impacts different communities based on age, income and race.

In this way, “we can focus resources where help is needed first and fastest.”

“This virus can attack anyone, anywhere – regardless of race, economic status, or access to power,” Biden wrote. “But that does not have an equal impact on each community. It hits the hardest of those who are the most vulnerable and who have the fewest resources … We can do better for all our people. We must.

Akilah Johnson, a narrative health care reporter at ProPublica, recently said that a low level of home and car ownership can also lead to higher rates of coronavirus infection among African-Americans. Johnson also believes that more African-Americans can be employed as important workers in supermarkets, transportation, and government offices, exposing them to the potential for transmission on a regular basis.

The Pew Research Center also found that African-Americans are more likely to live in multi-generational homes where older people who are more susceptible to the virus live with their younger siblings who may be carriers.

Hedwig Lee, a professor of sociology at the University of Washington who studies racial inequality in health, said that economic pressures and community racism can also weaken the African-American immune system, making it more difficult for them to recover from illness.

Johnson is concerned that racial data on the corona virus could be used to vilify black people as making poor health choices or having physiological differences that make them more vulnerable to infection and death of the corona virus.

In his White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump wondered aloud why African-Americans were disproportionately affected by coronaviruses. “We want to find the reason,” Trump said.