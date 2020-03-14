Biden Camp admits failure following City Hall technical disaster: “This is wrong”

Joe Biden wanted to tell America what he would do to fight coronavirus on Friday evening, but first he and his staff had to figure out how to use the computer video program.

After a “virtual” city halloween technology disaster involving an overreacting baby, giving feedback, the candidate partially walked from the camera, and a frustrated session, the campaign emailed the audience for them to admit failure.

“Tonight, you entered our first virtual city hall. And, unfortunately, we had some technical difficulties. That’s bad,” wrote Team Joe.

“We are working every day to make this campaign better. And in this new age, we are experimenting with new technologies. We are committed to improving it next time.”

The campaign also released an “edited” version because it had “technical issues that delayed its startup and led to unclear audio.”

The event started 19 minutes late and immediately left the rails when Biden appeared to be talking but there was no audio. He paused, and after a short pause resumed his observations, but his audio was being fed through multiple computers, which created a feedback loop.

The campaign fixed the audio problem, causing Biden to no longer appear on camera.

When the campaign addressed questions, the first woman said, “Mr. Biden’s speech shook all the time. “The moderator quickly moved to another person.

Twenty-four minutes after it started, a frustrated Biden said, “I’m sorry that this was such an uncomplicated effort here” and dropped out.

Kyle Olson is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @ KyleOlson4.