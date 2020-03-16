Biden claims lawsuit-free gun makers, period

CLAIM: During the CNN / Univision Democratic debate on March 15, 2020, Joe Biden criticized Bernie Sanders’ support for the Fair Trade in Arms Protection Act (PLCAA), claiming that gun makers enjoyed a complete immunity to lawsuits due to it.

VERDICT: False. The PLCAA is designed to shield gun makers only in those cases where the handgun was manufactured and sold legally.

Sanders voted for the PLCAA, which was signed into law by George W. Bush. Biden has been present at the repeal of this law throughout his current campaign.

During the Sunday debate, Biden accused Sanders of “voting to exempt the weapons industry from being able to be sued.” However, PLCAA does not exempt gun manufacturers from all lawsuits. Rather, it is designed to protect the makers of frivolous costume weapons.

A summary of PLCCA legislation published on GovTrack.com states that the PLCCA still allowed “manufacturers and distributors … to be held liable for damages arising from defective products, breach of contract, criminal conduct and other actions of which they are directly responsible. in the same way that any U.S.-based consumer product manufacturer is responsible. “

But Biden is consistently presenting the PLCCA as an indication of weapons and weapons manufacturers that no other company enjoys.

On October 5, 2019, Breitbart News reported Biden’s comments to MSNBC / Gabby Giffords / March at the Our Lives Cannon Control Forum, where he said if he could be given a “wish list” for control of guns, the first thing I would do is repeal the PLCAA. He understood that gun makers have immunity and said, “No other piece of equipment in history has achieved this type of protection,” and pledged that dresses against gun makers would change the climate of the gun “overnight.” .

On February 24, 2020, Biden went further by calling the weapons makers and saying, “I’m going to shoot you down.”

