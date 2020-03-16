Biden claims that Trump’s tax cuts on the left of the United States cannot support financial bailout against the coronavirus

Claim: Joe Biden said Sunday night that the 2017 Trump tax cuts and the 2019 Fed rate cuts have left the U.S. without allowing the necessary measures to stabilize the U.S. economy during the coronavirus crisis. .

“The problem is the policies of this administration. We have economically eaten a lot of our corn here, “said Biden during the Democratic presidential debate.” Our ability to use snacks that were available before has been served by this 1.9 tax reduction. trillions of dollars and the fact that we have used it will now be of little consequence. They’ve already used what lever they have. “

Verdict: False Long-term interest rates are always low, which implies a strong appetite for federal government treasury bonds. And inflation is falling short of the Fed target, indicating that spending on deficits does not create a shortage of supply which would drive up prices.

In summary, there is no evidence that the United States is fiscally constrained by past debt or deficits. Our corn is still right there so we can use it as we need it.

The federal government’s fiscal deficits may be higher than they would have been without tax cuts, though it’s unclear since we don’t know if the economy would have increased so much by absenting the tax cuts. Tax cuts pushed economic growth higher than it would have been in a time when the Fed has been raising interest rates, import tariffs have increased, and the trade war with China has slowed growth. economic all over the world.

In addition, even economists who have concluded the added reduction to the deficit believe that tax cuts represent only about half of the extra loans. The other half is due to increased spending.

Joe Weisenthal, Bloomberg T.V.’s anchor, recently replied that interest rates show that there is no tax problem created by higher deficits.

And again, despite Trump’s tax cuts easing the deficit, there is no tax restraint. None Just look at the interest rates on the treasury or inflation. So, none of this matters. It has not been time to overlook past tax decisions. Totally irrelevant to the current crisis.

– Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) March 10, 2020