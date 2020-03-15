Biden Coronavirus’s plan is to provide free healthcare for illegal individuals

Conservative author and populist columnist Pat Buchanan emphasizes that if the 2020 Democrats such as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were in office today, American taxpayers would be forced to provide free healthcare to all illegal aliens and across borders. of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

In a column this week, Buchanan argues that Wuhan’s coronavirus outbreak, China, has set the agenda for a borderless world with interconnected economies, free trade and low-cost foreign imports, a worldview that has dominated the views of big companies, the ruling class, Wall Street and the donor class for the last 30 years.

Buchanan writes:

It can be said that one day the coronavirus delivered the deadly blow to the New World Order, half a century after globalizationand in the age of interdependence of the great nations of the world. (Emphasis added)

…

As for the “open borders” crowd, Democrats still believe that entry into our country should no longer be a crime and that immigrants who arrive illegally should receive free health care, a proposal to which all Democrat debateers raised their hands? (Emphasis added)

…

In retrospect, was it appropriate to rely on China to produce essential parts for the supply chains of goods vital to our national security? Does it seem wise to move to China the production of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medicines for heart disease, stroke and diabetes? Does it seem wise to have allowed China to develop a virtual monopoly on rare earth minerals crucial to the development of weapons for our defense? (Emphasis added)

Biden and Sanders have repeatedly said that if elected, they will provide all 11 and 22 million illegal aliens in the United States with free healthcare that American taxpayers must pay.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), a candidate for president of an anti-war platform, has been one of the only Democrats in 2020 who has consistently opposed free benefits such as healthcare and free college tuition. to illegal aliens.

Already, because of the gaps, U.S. taxpayers spend about $ 20 billion each year on providing illegal aliens with subsidized health care, emergency visits and other healthcare services.

Under the 2020 Democrats’ plan to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare to all illegal aliens living in the U.S., Americans would have a potential turnover of $ 6.60 billion each decade to cover costs alone. Other research has found that the plan would cost Americans at least $ 23 billion a year.

According to Breitbart News, providing taxpayer-funded healthcare to all foreign nationals who can cross the U.S. border would provide “strong incentives for people with severe health problems to enter or stay in the country,” according to Breitbart News. longer than their visas allow. For government-funded care. “

There have been 2,110 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths in the USA.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.