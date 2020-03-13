Biden demands more coronavirus tests, no solution for shortages

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday offered his own plan for the federal government’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic, and immediately includes a call for more tests.

“The failure of the administration in tests is colossal and it is a failure of leadership, planning and execution. The White House has to measure and report every day, every day, how many tests have been ordered, how many tests have been completed. and how many have been positive. Next week, the number of tests should be in the millions, not thousands“Biden told a news conference where he announced his plan. (Emphasis added)

Biden did not specify how he would deal with the critical issue that has been identified as a barrier to more widely available tests: the scarcity of key materials needed to produce the tests combined with the high demand for tests from other countries .

Biden’s statement that the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests to be performed in the United States “should be in the millions … by next week” seems significantly beyond any evaluation realistic of what is logistically possible.

Around 600,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in eight countries that have suffered outbreaks since the virus first appeared in Wuhan, China in December, according to Business Insider.

As of March 8, the breakdown of the number of tests performed by country, according to Business Insider, is:

320,000 in Guangdong Province China (until February 28)

189,236 in South Korea

49,937 in Italy

23,513 in the United Kingdom

8,411 in Japan (March 4)

6,000 in the Netherlands

3,451 in Israel

1,707 in the United States (CDC-based and do not include accurate test counts performed at state, local, private and commercial laboratories)

The most recent estimate of the total number of Coronavirus tests performed in the United States as of Thursday as of anywhere is around 5,000.

Biden’s plan offered no details on how an additional 995,000 Coronavirus tests could be administered next week in the United States.

Politico reported on Tuesday that the ability to accumulate evidence is hampered by the limited availability of key materials.

A shortage of laboratory materials threatens to delay coronavirus test results and causes officials to outsource the number of Americans with the virus. . .

CDC director Robert Redfield told POLITICO on Tuesday that he did not trust U.S. laboratories to have the proper stock of supplies that were used to extract genetic material from any virus in a patient’s sample, a critical step. on coronavirus tests.

“It is clear that the availability of these reagents is being studied,” he said, referring to the chemicals used for sample preparation. “I’m sure of the actual test we have, but as people begin to operate the test, they realize that there are other things they need to do to test.”

Biden’s plan announced Thursday does not specify the cost associated with these recommendations. Instead, he says, “Biden believes that we need to spend what is needed, without delay, to meet public health needs and the increasingly important economic consequences.”

“The American people deserve an urgent, robust and professional response to the growing public health economic crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19),” begins the statement announcing its plan:

That’s why Joe Biden comes up with a plan to implement:

A decisive public health response that guarantees the availability of free trials; the elimination of all cost barriers to preventive care and treatment for COVID-19; the development of a vaccine; and the full deployment and operation of necessary supplies, staff and facilities.

A decisive economic response that starts with a paid emergency leave for all those affected by the outbreak and gives all the necessary help to workers, families and small businesses who are affected by this crisis. Make no mistake – this will require an immediate set of ambitious and progressive economic measures and more decisive action to address the larger macroeconomic shock of this outburst.

Biden’s plan focuses on the need for more evidence, echoing a theme advanced for the first time by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, minutes after President Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night. His plan identifies five specific recommendations for Coronavirus testing under the heading “Make widely available and free Coronavirus tests.”

Make sure anyone who needs a test can get one, and that test for those who need it is free. Individuals also should not have to pay anything out of pocket for the test visit, regardless of their immigration status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must seek advice from outside scientists to clarify test criteria, including prioritizing first responders and healthcare workers so that they can re-address the crisis.

Set up at least ten state-of-the-art mobile test sites and driving facilities for speedy testing and protecting healthcare workers. From large cities and rapidly expanding beyond, CDC has to work with private laboratories and manufacturers to ensure adequate production capacity, quality control, training and technical support. The number of tests must be millions, not thousands.

Provide a White House daily public report on the number of tests performed by the CDC, state and local health authorities, and private laboratories.

Expand CDC Sentinel Surveillance Programs and Other Surveillance Programs so that we can offer evidence not only to those who ask for it, but also to those who may not know how to ask, especially vulnerable populations, as a caseload patient elderly and people with underlying medical conditions. This must be done in collaboration with private sector healthcare entities.

Assign Medicare and Medicaid Services Centers to help urgently establish a diagnostic code for COVID-19, so that surveillance data can be monitored.

In a testimony from Congress on Thursday, a key member of the Trump administration acknowledged that the current test plan is “not working”, the Wall Street Journal reported:

The federal infectious disease doctor’s senior doctor said the national disease testing system failed during a coronavirus outbreak because people typically need the doctor’s permission to take the test.

“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Thursday. “This is failing. It’s a failure. We admit it.” . .

As a witness to the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Dr. Fauci said that the nation’s system is set up to ask doctors for tests, but not for patients to self-test.

“You tell the public and a doctor asks for it and you get it,” Dr. Fauci told lawmakers. “The idea that nobody can easily get it, the way people in other countries do, we haven’t settled on. I think we should be? Yes, but we’re not.”

Fox News reported on Wednesday that Vice President Pence has been focusing on cutting off drill bits to get more Coronavirus test kits manufactured and distributed:

The COVID-19 test requires three culture slits: one for the nose, one for the throat and one for the lower lungs. The test requires a person to inhale deeply, cough, and spit out saliva and mucus in a sterile collection cup.

Pence said the president’s most important decision was for leaders in the country’s largest commercial laboratories, such as Quest and LabCorp, to work with his administration. Pence said they have already passed a test that is being processed for mass distribution.

“We are clearing the red ribbon out of the way. This is the way that in the coming days we will have a broad base test available nationwide,” he said.

Trump’s campaign immediately rejected Biden’s Coronavirus plan on Thursday afternoon:

In the past, Joe Biden has shown terrible judgment and incompetence in dealing with public health issues. The Obama White House had to publicly apologize and cleanse after Biden when his irresponsible comments panicked during the swine flu outbreak in 2009. Just a few weeks ago, he was openly critical of President Trump’s first step in restricting China’s travel to the United States. In response to coronavirus, a decision agreed by medical experts helped prevent the spread of the virus in that country.

Yesterday his campaign really came up with the vague conspiracy theory that the President allowed the coronavirus to spread. At times like this, America needs leadership and Biden has shown none. President Trump acted decisively and decisively, and put the United States on a stronger footing than other nations. Their efforts have been aimed at keeping Americans safe, while Joe Biden has sought to politically capitalize and provoke fears of citizens.

While the Trump administration’s response to Coronavirus testing to date so widely that many health experts believe it should be criticized from both sides of the aisle, the Biden plan announced today seems little. offer a way for practical recommendations to achieve this. target more easily.