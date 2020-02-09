Biden Denies Attacking Buttigieg | Memo of talking points

Former Vice President Joe Biden denies attacking fellow Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg following a campaign announcement released on Saturday that mocked the experience of the former mayor of South Bend.

After George Stephanopolous of ABC released a clip of Biden saying in a debate in 2007 that Barack Obama was not ready to be president in an interview on Sunday morning, much like the way he recently criticized Buttigieg, Biden said returned fire.

“I didn’t attack Pete. Pete attacked me. He said the reason we are in trouble right now is because of the recent past, “said Biden. “It’s been eight years of Obama and me. I don’t understand. I don’t understand that. And I think he completely misunderstood or distorted my file. I did a lot. I accomplished a lot of things, both as a senator and vice-president. “

Biden then countered Buttigieg’s insistence that he is ready to assume the presidency, citing how he handled a $ 900 billion recovery law and how “we bailed out his city.”

After Biden declared that Obama was a “damn good president”, Stephanopolous asked why the appointment of Buttigieg would be a risk. Biden replied that despite his taste for Buttigieg, who is “good” and “intelligent”, he was “only the mayor of a smaller city” than Manchester, New Hampshire.

“And what did he do then?” What – who did he gather? Does he know foreign leaders? Could it have been – I mean, Barack Obama was another story, “said Biden. “Barack Obama came from a large state. He was an American senator, he had already run. He had been involved internationally – he had a clear vision of what he thought the world should look like and so on. So it’s a very different situation. “

Asked about the Buttigieg campaign’s response to his announcement criticizing former South Bend mayor – whose Buttigieg campaign spokesperson Chris Meagher told TPM that he “says more about his current position in this race “- Biden reiterated that Buttigieg was” the one “who attacked me. “

“I never said a word about it. But he’s been talking from the start about how I don’t have a record on which to run, this Biden – all the problems of the past, “said Biden. “And before, it was Barack and me, now he discovered how popular Barack was, so now it’s just me as if I was not part of this administration. And so I answered – I never not done, I responded to his attacks on me. “

