Biden dodges if national quarantine is needed to fight coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) declined to say he supports a national quarantine to combat the growing threat of coronavirus Sunday, choosing instead to attack both President Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). .

Biden, who many believe has blocked his party’s nomination, was asked during the main debate over the Democratic presidency if he believed there was a “national blockade” to prevent the virus from spreading. Instead of answering the question, the former vice president responded by saying that it was important to listen to “medical experts.”

“What we would do is do what our administration did. I would call a meeting in the situation room of all the experts in America dealing with this crisis,” Biden said in an apparent attack on Trump.

The former vice president added that experts were more important than universal healthcare, such as Sanders’ signature Medicare for Everything.

“With everything we respect Medicare for everyone, you have a pay-only system in Italy. It doesn’t work there,” Biden said. “It has nothing to do with Medicare for everyone. That would not solve the problem at all.”

Biden’s refusal to voice his views on national quarantine comes only days after the former vice president’s proposal for a response to the pandemic was presented. As Breitbart reported on Thursday, several Biden administrations were already being run by the Trump administration.