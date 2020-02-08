Biden Hits Buttitieg for expelling South American African-American officials in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This icy weekend marked a turning point for Joe Biden’s ailing third presidential search; he hammers frontrunners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg while New Hampshire’s primary Tuesday looms up.

Biden does not expect to perform well here.

“I have a hit in Iowa and I will probably take a hit here,” said Biden during the Friday debate.

The states after New Hampshire have more promise for Biden and may offer a way to revival. Latino voters count a lot in the caucus of Nevada and African Americans dominate the primary South Carolina.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, has yet to prove that he can attract African-American support. Biden, vice president of the first black president of the country, Barack Obama, relies on minority support.

In the Rex Theater here on Saturday, Biden noted that Democrats only “win the presidency” (when) we have overwhelming support from the African-American community … I don’t take the American black voice for granted. I know how to earn it and I have earned it. “

Shortly thereafter, the Biden campaign became more difficult, with a digital ad slamming Buttigieg, who had difficulty attracting African-American support, to firing African-American police and fire commanders from South Bend, causing racial problems raised.

The former Michigan government, Jim Blanchard, is like a Biden surrogate in New Hampshire. He discussed Biden’s new spot with the Sun Times and another reporter on Saturday.

“It’s a fair game,” Blanchard said.

“It is clear that one of the strong points for Joe Biden is the love and affection of the African-American community. And it’s not just that he was Obama’s vice president, it’s been in the Senate for years, it’s fame.

“Now it’s better than later, absolutely.”

I asked why.

“Because it is the same (President Donald) that Trump would raise, only in much worse (terms) and without any sympathy for African Americans.”

Biden’s place also made Buttitieg’s mayor record small, with an image as small compared to the gigantic global and domestic problems that Biden treated as vice president.

The population of South Bend is about the size of two neighborhoods in Chicago.

Buttitgieg’s national press secretary, Chris Meagher, said in a statement: “The American people are currently crying out for something very different from this classic political style in Washington.

“While Washington politics do not know that their affairs are at the heart of the Washington politician, the state of affairs in communities such as South Bend, residents of South Bend who now have better jobs, rising incomes and a new life in their city.

“Pete’s experience in the field as a mayor, revolving around a Midwestern industrial city, is precisely why he is running for the president. The vice-president’s decision to run this ad appeals more to where he is now in this race then to Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran. “

In a sense, Biden comes from New Hampshire before the vote.

Attacks on Sanders, the Independent Senator from Vermont and a democratic socialist, are also getting stronger from all participants, alarmed that he can defeat other Democrats in November.

In a Saturday e-mail fundraising call, the Biden campaign said, “If Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee, every Democrat will have to bear the label of a democratic socialist.”

That GOP line of attack has been constantly lobbied by Democrats, regardless of their ideology.

The Biden campaign has tried to raise Biden by keeping the focus on Trump. A door hanger (that is a card that fits around a doorknob) that I picked up at a Biden campaign office in the center of this city has the headline ‘Beat Trump’.

Biden needs to become stronger to defeat his rivals first.