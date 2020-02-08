Biden: I’m ‘The Underdog’ in NH

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview with a rare debate after the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire on Friday evening that he thought he was “the underdog” of the next state primary on Tuesday .

Friday evening, during an interview with ABC News, Biden first denounced President Trump for having “no sense of empathy, I think very little sense of decency and decorum and what constitutes being a decent person “as well as his foreign policy being” an absolute “. disaster.”

Asked about his remark at the top of the debate when he said he “had taken a hit in Iowa” and that he “would probably take a hit here in New Hampshire too”, Biden noted how he initially had been “the favorite throughout here” “before arguing that he is now” the underdog “.

“I’ve had this target on my back from the start,” said Biden. “And the fact is that in New Hampshire, I am the underdog because, you know, Bernie won that place by 20 points the last time and the neighboring senators have a huge influence, and so I think I am a oppressed.”

Biden went on to add that Sanders’ main win in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton in 2016 “didn’t matter because I’m not going to go away.”

“Like I said, I have lost a lot in the past, but I will be damned if I lose against this guy Trump will lose the country to,” said Biden. “So when you say that I went out and decided that the attacks were going on with me – I basically haven’t responded in the past few months.”

Biden also added another jab aimed at Sanders.

“But the idea Bernie is talking about – he’s a good guy – but Bernie talking about Biden has a lot of baggage, you know,” said Biden. “Everyone, we have to get back to the Senate. He calls himself a democratic socialist – this is going to be a campaign day for the president. “

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Joe Biden at ABC News: “The thing with Trump is that he has no sense of empathy, I think very little decency and decorum … but what I need to talk about is is what he did to people in terms of policies. ” Https: //t.co/M3ayf6nrIF #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/MI0gnig48o

– Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2020