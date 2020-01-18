Biden is not a fan of Zuckerberg or Facebook

divide

In a New York Times interview with the newspaper’s editorial team, presidential candidate Joe Biden said that, according to a report by Cnet, he was not a fan of Facebook or its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Biden was asked in the newspaper about a recent false ad posted on Facebook about how he blackmailed Ukrainian officials.

“As you probably know, I’ve never been a fan of Facebook,” said Biden. “I’ve never been a big Zuckerberg fan. I think he’s a real problem.”

Biden continued that Zuckerberg “knows better”.

“And from my point of view, I felt that we should not only worry about the concentration of power, but also about the lack of privacy and liberation,” he added.

Biden also said that he believed that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which states that companies are not liable for what their users post, should “be revoked immediately.”

Many Capitol Hill politicians expressed dismay at Section 230; Senator Josh Hawley submitted a bill last year to remove companies’ immunity unless they undergo an outside party review. Section 230 supporters say that this promotes freedom of expression on the Internet.

“It should be revoked because it’s not just an internet company,” said Biden. “It spreads lies that they know are wrong, and we should set standards that are no different from what Europeans do about privacy.”

Biden made the comparison with the paper and said that it could not simply print lies without consequences.

When asked whether Facebook should have criminal consequences for what it did to content, Biden said that Zuckerberg “should be subject to civil liability and his company to civil liability, just like you here at New York.” Times would be. ‘

