[Biden is thanking South Carolina voters just after his victory in Democratic presidential major: AP]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Previous Vice President Joe Biden is thanking South Carolina voters following his victory in the state’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden tweeted Saturday night shortly following the polls shut: “Thank you, South Carolina!” He claims, “To all people who have been knocked down, counted out, and remaining driving _ this is your campaign.”

Biden’s South Carolina view occasion erupted when The Affiliated Press and television networks identified as the state’s principal for him.

The Columbia scene, with much more than a thousand supporters filling the College of South Carolina’s volleyball gymnasium, was quite different when compared to that in Iowa and New Hampshire just months in the past.

Biden’s Iowa crowd was late arriving and definitely relieved when a meltdown of the caucus count spared Biden getting to acknowledge his fourth-put finish. In New Hampshire, Biden wasn’t even there for his fifth-place end, having bailed on the point out to communicate in South Carolina.

Biden concluded his tweet by stating, “Together, we will earn this nomination and beat Donald Trump.”