Biden Launches Brutal Advert Mocking Mayor Pete’s Experience; Buttigieg campaign strikes back

The campaign of the former vice president Joe Biden has filed a brutal ad against the former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg today try to draw a sharp contrast between the respective levels of experience of the candidates.

The ad comes at a time when Biden’s status as a suspected leader has faltered. Biden had a lackluster fourth place in the Iowa round, while Buttigieg exceeded expectations and narrowly beat Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, The other candidates have intensified their criticism of Buttigieg as too inexperienced to be president, like Minnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharAt Friday’s New Hampshire debate, it was a bad idea to send a “newcomer” to the White House.

Biden’s ad published above takes a look at Buttigieg by comparing Biden’s record as Vice President and Buttigiegs as Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of just over 100,000.

In a series of compliments, the narrator praises Biden’s balance sheet and then praises Buttigieg, but in a way that tries to paint the former mayor at a much younger level.

When President Obama called him, Joe Biden helped pass the Affordable Care Act, which provided 20 million people with healthcare.

And when parkgoers visited Pete Buttigieg, he installed decorative lights under bridges that gave South Bend citizens brightly-lit rivers.

The ad goes on, comparing Biden’s involvement in negotiating the Iran deal with Buttigieg’s ease of licensing requirements for pet chip scanners, Biden’s work with the auto industry’s bailouts, and other Restoration Act bills, and Buttigieg installing decorative stones on the sidewalks of the City and so on.

Several polls have shown that Buttigieg performed better than many expected when it started, but struggled to get the support of black voters. The Biden campaign is well aware of this and, towards the end of the advertising headlines, includes the fact that Buttigieg dismissed South Bend’s first African-American police chief and subsequently the city’s African-American police chief.

“We are electing a president,” the spokesman says to close the ad. “What you did is important.”

The response to the ad on social media mostly viewed the ad as a brutal, effective message.

This ad was released after Pete had some great experience with Klobuchar last night, but I would argue that it is more aimed at designing the New Hampshire race – the part of the ad that is about letting go of African-American chiefs of police be effective in South Carolina.

Biden’s campaign lists Buttigieg’s accomplishments as decorative lights, animal licenses, and decorative bricks – then it is mentioned that he fired an African-American chief of police, which is contrary to his work for Obama

Chris MeagherButtigieg’s national spokesman responded to the ad in a press release, criticizing the Biden campaign to downsize small town life as the “headline of the Washington politician”:

At that moment, the Americans are screaming for something completely different from this classic Washington policy. While politics in Washington trivialize what’s going on in communities like South Bend, residents of South Bend, who now have better jobs, rising incomes, and new life in their city, don’t believe their lives are a punch line for Washington politics. As a local mayor, Pete had the experience of turning around in an industrial city in the Midwest. That is why he is running for president. The Vice President’s decision to place this ad speaks more for his current position in the race than for Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran.

