Biden left a generation of college grads buried in debt

Your regrettable endorsement editorial on Sunday states that “Biden is a man of compassion, honor and decency. Anybody can see that.” This is not true.

Biden gets lots of “nice guy” press. But he’s tried to slash Social Security and Medicare for 40 years. He’s still lying about his lying support of the Iraq War, a war based on a lie in which 4,500 young Americans died. And his vicious bankruptcy bill — The 2005 Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act — has buried an entire generation under a mountain of college debt they can’t escape even if they go bankrupt.

These aren’t brain cramps. They’re cruelty and corporate water-carrying, and they don’t deserve your support.

Tony Sterbenc, Barrington

A vote for Bernie is a vote for Trump

A vote for Bernie Sanders is a vote for Donald Trump. No conservative or moderate will ever support socialism.

I am a military veteran. I helped protect our nation’s freedoms. This election is not about the “establishment,” nor is it about a “revolution.” We were given the gift of freedom, such as to own our businesses and homes. To allow the government to tell you how much money you can make is incomprehensible.

And why should everyone have Medicare or a tuition-free college education? Wake up, USA!

Philip M. Hopkins, Romeoville

Trump bumbles while virus spreads

First, President Donald Trump said the coronavirus wasn’t serious; it was a Democratic Party “hoax” to ruin his reelection chances. It was a liberal media exaggeration and would go away like the flu when the weather got warm. Trump repeatedly contradicted the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

Then, after weeks of wasted time, a shortage of test kits and contradictory information, he dumped the whole mess in Vice President Mike Pence’s lap.

Trump doesn’t believe in science. He’s a climate change denier. He repeatedly cut budgets for agencies such as the CDC. An now, of course, he’s blaming Obama, like he does for everything.

But the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and people are dying. And despite the lies and misinformation Trump spreads, experts tell us that even with the recent investment of $8.3 billion in funds we’re playing catch-up and that there probably won’t be a vaccine for a year to a year and a half at best.

Maybe a new Democratic president will be more competent and truthful.

Tom Minnerick, Elgin