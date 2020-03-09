Biden, like Grandpa, techniques back in to help save the family business enterprise | Letters

Pertaining to your editorial endorsement of Joe Biden, I ought to say that I do truly feel safe and sound voting for him between all the Democrats working. If that’s a safe vote, so be it. It’s been about 4 decades due to the fact I’ve been equipped to rest at evening.

Joe’s very little gaffes do not bother me. It’s as if Mother and Dad screwed up the spouse and children enterprise and Grandpa has to come out of retirement and fix every thing. Then he’ll hand it above to the grandkids.

Todd Simmons, Tucson Arizona

Cease blaming Trump for virus

Stop putting the blame for the distribute of the coronavirus on President Donald Trump and the government. The coronavirus, like all viruses, progressed around a long time, and there is generally an unfamiliarity with how to management a virus and how deal with folks for it in the really beginning.

All new viruses can generate uncertainty, which potential customers to bogus information and facts and hysteria. I’m not a specialist on viruses, nor is Trump, but allow the professionals work on the difficulty — and stop pointing the finger at Trump.

If you want to blame anyone, blame China.

John Moravecek, Naperville

Nero fiddles

Who would have considered? One thousand, 9 hundred and 20 several years afterwards, we have our extremely personal Nero.

Leonard Hall, LaGrange

Correct-wing radio propaganda

Yrs back, Republicans understood how efficient political propaganda could be and began getting radio stations. Today, conservative speak exhibits entirely dominate speak radio. The only progressive station in the Chicago space has a weak signal.

Programming on these conservative exhibits attributes non-quit pro-Trump propaganda, subsequent ideal-wing talking points from the White Property and the Republican Nationwide Committee. This not a criticism but an clarification as to why President Trump, inspite of his behavior, questionable actions, lies, massive improves in deficit shelling out and the pretty much day-to-day turmoil in his administration, retains a somewhat higher favorable score with voters.

This and the actuality that Democrats do not have a new face with clean thoughts to offer you as an alternate.

Victor Darst, Huntley