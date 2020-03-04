biden-normally-takes-condition-and-shelby-county-in-sturdy-demonstrating

By
Monthly bill Dries, Omer Yusuf
Up-to-date: March 03, 2020 10: 50 PM CT |
Released: March 03, 2020 8: 35 PM CT
Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg
2020 presidential marketing campaign
Bill Dries
Monthly bill Dries covers metropolis authorities and politics. He is a native Memphian and has been a reporter for more than 40 decades.
Omer Yusuf
Omer Yusuf covers Binghampton, Frayser, North Memphis and Raleigh for The Every day Memphian. Omer previously protected county authorities. He is also a previous reporter at The Jackson Sunlight and a College of Memphis graduate.