Biden plans to stay after primary NH

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to play down his fourth place finish in Iowa caucuses last week in an interview on CBS News the day before New Hampshire primary.

After saying that he “felt good” about his New Hampshire campaign work, Biden replied that “we are just starting to play here” when asked if it was possible to return to fourth place.

The former vice president’s campaign lowered expectations before the second primary competition, where Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appears to be the favorite. Another disappointment for Biden could jeopardize his campaign before the contest moves to other, more diverse states.

Voters in New Hampshire will go to the polls from midnight tonight for tomorrow’s primary. Former Vice President @JoeBiden hopes to increase his chances before the vote.

Biden is joining us now from Nashua, New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/669N5oIADX

– CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2020

Tony Dokoupil of CBS News pointed out that no presidential candidate had won the nomination without finishing in the first two from Iowa and New Hampshire, before asking Biden why other voters outside New Hampshire should listen.

“Because the other voters represent a significant part of the American people and they look like America,” said Biden.

Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior campaign advisor, shared a similar sentiment in an interview with CNN on Monday morning, saying that “whatever happens on Tuesday, Vice President Biden will always be in this race.”

“But again, no matter what is going on, we have been thinking and saying for a long time, that this race is absolutely taking place in Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday,” added Sanders. “It would be a mistake for the media to try to count Joe Biden before the other members of this party had a chance to speak in this race.”

Watch Sanders’ comments on CNN below:

Symone Sanders: “Whatever happens on Tuesday, Vice President Biden will always be in this race.” pic.twitter.com/pVfheDekdX

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 10, 2020

Sanders appeared to rely on his comments to CNN in an interview on MSNBC last Monday, denying that Biden had already ruled out a solid arrival in New Hampshire in his opening remarks during Friday’s democratic debate. Sanders said Biden “simply recognizes the realities that it will be a fight here.”

“It is difficult with two senators from the State of origin, but we are in competition. Frankly, if we conceded New Hampshire, Vice President Biden would still not be there, “said Sanders, before citing how Biden spent the past week” campaigning vigorously “in the state. “We think we will be competitive.”

Sanders added that the campaign also believes that “this process should not and frankly will not be decided just after Iowa and New Hampshire”.

Watch Sanders’ remarks on MSNBC below:

Symone Sanders says if the Biden campaign didn’t think it would be competitive in New Hampshire, it still wouldn’t be there pic.twitter.com/7gMfYAJ98J

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 10, 2020

When TPM contacted the Biden campaign for comment, spokesperson TJ Ducklo highlighted the statements that deputy campaign director Kate Bedingfield made in an interview with Bloomberg News in Manchester Monday morning.

“We believe that regardless of what happens tomorrow night, we will continue our fierce competition plans in Nevada, South Carolina, Super Tuesday and beyond,” Bedingfield told Bloomberg News.

Bedingfield added that Biden has said “very clearly that he is fighting for every vote here in New Hampshire” and is confident that the former vice president will succeed in South Carolina even if he achieves a primary result of New Hampshire similar to its fourth place. finish in Iowa caucuses.