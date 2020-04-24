Joe Biden predicted that Trump would push the November general election back to help him win.

“Please mark my words, I think he somehow tries to kickback the election, and I’ll come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.”

Democratic putative nominees named the move “non-American,” following Trump’s previous resistance to granting the COVID-19 federal relief money to the post office. On April 10, the postmaster called for help when the service was in a “critical time” and faced more than $ 22 billion in net operating loss over the next 18 months.

Biden argued that the lack of financial support for postal services was one way in which the Trump administration could influence the proposed expansion of postal voting efforts for general elections.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now what is it in the name of God? He does everything he can to make people very hard to vote “Besides trying to verbalize what I mean, it’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win,” Biden said.

The former Vice President equated the government’s lack of enthusiasm for alternative voting options with the interference of foreign elections from Russia in 2016. “I promise that the Russians interfered in our elections and I guarantee that they are doing it again with the other two major actors,” Biden added, ” Try interference that can be certain between [Trump] and the Russians. “

These virtual fundraisers were financially successful events for the most famous of the former Vice President. He has joined well-known funding ensembles including actors Christine Chenoweth and Billy Porter, tennis legend Billy Jean King, singer Melissa Etheridge, former Democratic rival Pete Butti Jiegg. The LGBTQ + event brought in 670 donors, raising more than $ 1.1 million, according to Porter, the dynamic chairman of the Zoom show.

CBS News acted as a reporter for a fundraising campaign. Biden campaigns can usually feature personal donor events.

Moderator Porter, wearing a black shirt and round white glasses that match the large white fireplace behind him, is virtual with a warning that the program “like self-respecting luxury” may be longer than planned. I opened the show. It lasted about 46 minutes.

Porter said he had been given a “my version of the General Education Address” in the last two years. “It was not an option for me not to just think and talk about what was happening in our country.

“We need to choose a steady and experienced leader to guide us through this storm. A man of decency, personality and empathy who taught his life to endure him.” Said Porter.

“We need to get to work, and we need to bring friends to work!” Porter added, accentuating the words.

Then Tony’s winner raised the first zoom curtain to reveal the first actor, singer Melissa Etheridge. Ezaridge, who came from the zoom window, had a golden guitar and was wearing rosy sunglasses. She introduced the 2013 song “The Uprising of Love,” which said, “It’s an objection to people confronting Russia’s Putin’s anti-LGBTQ regime’s injustice and repression.”

“At that time, I couldn’t have imagined that so much injustice and oppression by our own government was on the horizon,” added Ezzerridge. The singer said that it was time to “stand up” in the ballot box and elect Biden in November.

After the first musical event, Billie Jean King appeared before the entire wall of the trophy. Tennis stars called Biden a “true leader” who respects “fact and science.”

“As a young athlete Joe, always” give me the ball, give me the ball, coach me! “, King said. We accept the responsibility to ensure that we can tell our children and grandchildren everything we need to protect the souls of this country. “

King then offered Mayor Pete Butti Jiegu a conversation with “The ball is on your court, Pete”.

Buttigieg listened to Biden’s concerns about the possibility of Mr Trump’s election postponement. And Biden said the future of young politicians is “absolutely infinite” and “if I have something to do with it, you’re not going that far.”

Mr Biden also said he had talked to another rival, Senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts.

The evening finale was performed by Tony Award-winning Christine Chenoweth. She streamed from the kitchen and worked on the Biden-themed version of “Popular” from the musical “Wicked”.

