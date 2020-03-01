[biden-projected-as-big-south-carolina-winner,-blunts-momentum-of-front-runner-sanders]



People today vote at a teach station employed as a polling station for the South Carolina major in Denmark, South Carolina, U.S. February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

March one, 2020

By Joseph Ax and Trevor Hunnicutt

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Reuters) – Joe Biden was projected to rating a commanding earn in South Carolina’s Democratic primary on Saturday, reviving his faltering White Home marketing campaign and halting the surge of national entrance-runner Bernie Sanders, who appeared headed to a distant next-area finish.

Tv networks and Edison Investigation, which carried out exit polls in South Carolina, projected Biden as the winner as shortly as voting shut in the Southern state. Exit polls confirmed the former vice president beating Sanders amongst a wide array of demographic and ideological teams, including people who identified by themselves as “very liberal.”

The acquire provides Biden momentum as the Democratic race to discover a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump broadens immediately, with Super Tuesday primaries in 14 states in three days that will award a single-3rd of the out there countrywide delegates.

The Democratic contenders will deal with competitiveness for the first time then from billionaire previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has blanketed the place with half a billion bucks in promoting. Bloomberg skipped the initial four state primaries.

The vice president to previous President Barack Obama, Biden was desperately counting on a get in South Carolina, the place his level of popularity amid the state’s big bloc of black voters proved decisive immediately after weak showings in the 1st two nominating contests in predominantly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sanders, a progressive U.S. senator from Vermont, appeared most likely to finish second in South Carolina, according to Edison exit polls that confirmed Tom Steyer, a billionaire-turned-activist who spent heavily in the condition, headed to a third-put end.

Sanders, with his unabashed populist message of ending economic inequality, had developed stronger with each and every contest, finishing in a digital tie for initially in Iowa with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in advance of notching wins in New Hampshire and Nevada.

Biden, a mainstream Democrat with decades’ knowledge on the U.S. political phase, was driven in South Carolina by aid from a wide selection of voters, like males and ladies, black and white, center-aged and previous, individuals with and with out college levels, impartial, liberal and conservative, exit polls confirmed.

The info showed him with 60% of African-American assistance, very well forward of 17% for Sanders. In addition, Biden essentially tied Sanders, who has centered his argument on his means to bring out new voters, among the those who were being voting in a Democratic main for the initially time.

Biden was projected to acquire 15 of the 54 pledged delegates in South Carolina, with a lot more to be allocated. No other applicant was projected to have gained any delegates in the point out. Heading into the primary, Sanders experienced received 54 delegates, Buttigieg 26 and Biden 15.

MAKE OR Split Instant

Biden was not the only candidate for whom South Carolina and Super Tuesday may symbolize make-or-split moments in what has been a often shifting campaign.

Buttigieg and Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appeared probable to finish properly out of the running in South Carolina, exactly where exit polls showed them ending in lower single digits among black voters.

The 3rd-position complete for Steyer, a billionaire-turned-activist, arrived after he used seriously on adverts in South Carolina – but it was unclear if he could compete nationally.

Just about eight of 10 voters in South Carolina claimed they experienced a favorable watch of Biden, when compared with 5 of 10 who noticed rival Sanders favorably, exit polls confirmed.

The polls also identified about 6 of 10 of South Carolina voters claimed influential black congressman James Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden on Wednesday was a variable in their determination.

About 50 percent want a applicant who will return to Obama’s policies, a essential argument of Biden.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Trevor Hunnicutt in Greenville, South Carolina Additional reporting by Simon Lewis in Saint George, South Carolina, Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia and Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California Composing by John Whitesides and Sharon Bernstein Modifying by Soyoung Kim and Jonathan Oatis)